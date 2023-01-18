Three grizzly bears in Montana test positive for Avian Influenza Virus, euthanized due to poor condition

Photo by Zdeněk Macháček on Unsplash

HELENA, MT. - Three juvenile grizzly bears in Montana have tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus, according to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP).

The agency said in a news release that the three bears – one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer, and one near Kalispell – were observed to be "in poor condition and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues." The three bears had to be euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition.

These cases of HPAI are believed to be the first documented instances in grizzly bears. Moreover, a fox and a skunk in Montana also tested positive for the virus last year. In addition, the HPAI has been detected in raccoons, black bears, and even a coyote in other states and countries worldwide.

Upon further investigation by wildlife experts at FWP, it is thought that these mammals could have contracted the virus by consuming infected birds. Avian influenza (AI) viruses usually occur naturally in birds; however, they can be classified into two groups according to their severity regarding affecting poultry.

Low-pathogenic AI viruses generally cause minor symptoms or no clinical diseases in birds. In contrast, HPAI viruses are far more infectious and fatal for poultry and certain species of wild birds.

In order to minimize this disease outbreak amongst wildlife populations within the state of Montana, FWP will continue its work on monitoring wildlife health while also working on strategies that will help prevent the further spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza among wild animals, including grizzly bears. This includes raising public awareness about precautions to be taken when handling dead animals, including wearing gloves or double-bagging them before disposal.

In addition, as part of their research efforts, FWP has installed game cameras throughout areas where potential exposure of HPAI can occur, such as garbage dumps and bird feeders, which will help them monitor any further instances of HPAI within wild animal populations more effectively.

The findings from this study demonstrate how important it is for the citizens of Montana to remain vigilant regarding protecting local wildlife from deadly diseases like HPAI. For example, hunters must practice safe hunting techniques, such as always disposing of animal carcasses properly to prevent infection or diseases among animals and humans.

Furthermore, experts advise that citizens living close to nature reserves or parks should ensure that garbage cans are adequately secured so that scavenging animals do not get access to food sources that are potentially contaminated by avian influenza viruses.