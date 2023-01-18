South Carolina Senate seeks to increase fines for slowpoke drivers lingering in left lane on multi-lane highways

Photo by Nareeta Martin on Unsplash

COLUMBIA, SC. - The South Carolina Senate is tackling one of the first bills of the 2023 legislative session, increasing fines for drivers who linger in the left lane on multilane highways.

The bill, if passed, would raise fines from $25 to up to $100. Most of this increased amount would go to the state Highway Patrol. The proposed legislation is the follow-up to the 2021 slowpoke law, which requires drivers in the left lane to move over if a car comes up behind them and there is an open lane on the right side.

State troopers wrote nearly 500 tickets under this law in its first year. Currently, this penalty does not appear on a driver's record and is not a criminal charge.

Senators on the subcommittee noticed an increase in compliance when this law was first established but now find that slow drivers are slowly creeping back into the left lane, necessitating a harsher penalty.

Sen. Wes Climer joked during their discussion, "Would the committee entertain a motion to make this retroactive — to this morning — maybe a blue Camry?"

This sentiment has been echoed by many motorists who have experienced frustration due to slower drivers hogging lanes and preventing faster traffic from passing through safely and consistently.

In addition to posing safety hazards while traveling at different speeds on interstates and multilane highways, slowpoke driving has also caused headaches for commuters already facing lengthy travel times due to heavy traffic or repairs along routes like Interstate 77, where Sen. Climer commutes 70 miles (113 kilometers).

The Senate Transportation Committee will take the bill on Wednesday for further discussion before it can move forward for approval through both houses of Congress and eventually become law throughout the Palmetto State. If approved, it will be interesting to see how much impact these greater fines will have on driver behavior across South Carolina highways and any other states that may choose to implement similar legislation moving forward.