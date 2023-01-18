Opinion: How Ohio's "noncitizen" labeling resembles Nazi-Era discrimination of Jews

Photo by ev on Unsplash

COLUMBUS, OH. - In a move widely criticized and seen as hostile to immigrants, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently signed off on a bill requiring all driver's licenses and state IDs to have the word "noncitizen" printed on them.

This is seen as an effort to single out immigrants and make it more difficult for them to function in society. It also raises serious concerns about potential harassment or even violence that these individuals may be subjected to due to this labeling.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time in history that a government has targeted individuals based on nationality or ethnicity. For example, during the Nazi regime, Jews were branded with yellow stars to differentiate them from other citizens and identify them as members of an ethnic minority.

As scholars such as Ruth Linn point out, this was a form of dehumanizing labeling which allowed those in power to strip away the dignity of Jewish people and make it easier for them to be persecuted.

The same kind of branding is now happening in Ohio; only this time, it is aimed at immigrants rather than Jews. By requiring driver's licenses and state IDs to specify whether or not someone is a noncitizen, Ohio is essentially labeling individuals based on their immigration status and making it easier for them to be discriminated against.

This could potentially have devastating consequences for those affected by this law, especially since research shows that undocumented immigrants are already twice as likely as naturalized citizens or legal permanent residents to experience workplace discrimination due to their immigration status.

What is even more concerning is that this label could potentially open up undocumented immigrants to further forms of discrimination—not just in the workplace but also in other aspects of daily life, such as healthcare access or educational opportunities.

In addition, studies have found that individuals labeled as "foreigners" tend to face higher levels of exclusion from social networks and public services due to existing stereotypes about noncitizens being untrustworthy or undesirable.

It seems evident that singling out immigrants based on their legal status does nothing but encourage hatred toward an already vulnerable group of people—something which should never be tolerated by any society claiming to value human rights and dignity.

We must therefore reject any attempts by governments or institutions like Ohio's new law which seek to oppress minorities by dehumanizing labels and perpetuating false stereotypes about foreign nationals living within our borders. Only then can we truly live up to the values we claim to uphold when it comes to protecting the rights of our fellow human beings, regardless of their background or nationality.