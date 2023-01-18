Republican states struggle with poor public health: They rank among the lowest in life expectancy

Photo by Robert Linder on Unsplash

The United States of America has a wide range of health disparities that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated. The impact on physical and mental health is staggering and has revealed stark divides in the health landscape of our nation. In particular, nine out of the ten unhealthiest states are Republican-led.

Researching into this matter has illustrated just how vast these differences can be. Take Kentucky, for example; they have the second-highest rate of multiple chronic conditions (16.1%), the third-highest rate of Covid-19 cases throughout the pandemic (35.7%), and the fifth-lowest life expectancy at 73.5 years old.

Yet, despite this, they boast a high percentage of high school graduates and low rates of excessive drinking and violent crime — all factors which contribute to the quality of life in a state but not necessarily its healthiness.

Arkansas also stands out as particularly concerning regarding health disparities; their highest rate in any category was 'frequent mental distress,' which was almost double that of some other states (17.5%).

Additionally, Arkansas had the fourth-highest rates for multiple chronic conditions and ninth-highest for obesity (36.4%). These factors combined resulted in the nation's sixth-lowest life expectancy — an alarmingly low 73.8 years old on average.

In South Carolina, statistics reveal something similar: rather than abysmal performances in any particular area. Instead, it appears that their overall health across many areas is relatively poor – the tenth lowest life expectancy at 74.8 years old and the 11th highest rates for obesity (36%) and prediabetes (34%).

Moreover, their seventh-highest rate for multiple chronic conditions combined with their seventh-highest rate overall for Covid-19 cases points to an urgent need to address how this state manages public health concerns throughout its population.

Oklahoma follows suit with many other Republican states when it comes to being one of the most unhealthy areas in America: having highly high amounts of people with obesity, prediabetes, or multiple chronic conditions — coupled with their eighth-lowest life expectancy at 74 years old — all contribute to why Oklahoma ranks so poorly when it comes to general public health safety standards within their borders.

Mississippi, unfortunately, has one of the worst track records when discussing overall public health concerns; its eleventh-highest rate for Covid-19 cases and the seventh-highest rate for those suffering from multiple chronic conditions are alarming enough already. However, Mississippi also boasts the fifth highest rate across all states regarding prediabetes (35%) while simultaneously having the lowest average life expectancy at 72.

This is tragically short compared with some other US states' averages which can reach into the late 70s or even higher age brackets depending on general population demographics such as wealth or education level access per capita within certain areas within a given state's borders.

Missouri is another Republican-led state who performs poorly across many metrics, even if not bad within any single area, such as its 19th place regarding adult obesity numbers or 12th place where frequent mental distress is concerned. Additionally, Missouri has the 12th lowest lifespan across America at 75 years old, speaking volumes about how much more improvement needs to be done before residents can achieve anything resembling optimal public healthcare.

Lastly, Tennessee's rounds off the list due to its seventh place finish for lowest average lifespan category only speaks further about the monumental task ahead trying to improve sorry state healthcare systems employed in different parts US altogether, especially if the Republican party wants to maintain hold power positions sustainable long term future.

It is clear that Republicans must take greater responsibility when looking at ways to improve healthcare standards within their electorates if they want to remain competitive going forward—especially during times like these which highlight existing disparities so prominently amongst US citizens living in different areas countrywide.

We can only hope that leaders focus more on improving services offered to those affected most drastically rather than cutting funding already precarious situation exists while trying to draw attention away from facts by simply pointing a partisan finger at opposition political groupings to score cheap points, politically speaking.