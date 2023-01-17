Are buyers getting cautious? Appraisal values may be to blame as Connecticut homes are selling above price

Photo by Tom Rumble on Unsplash

HARTFORD, CT. - The housing market in Connecticut has seen a dramatic shift in the past few years. It is no secret that homes are selling for more than their list price, but how much of an increase are we talking about?

According to data from Zillow, over half of the homes sold in Connecticut last year were purchased over their list price, with 35.7% selling under the list price. This starkly contrasts with the average sale of $262,517 in 2022 before prices began to skyrocket.

Furthermore, Hartford saw one of the highest year-over-year jumps among large metro areas at an average increase of 10.15%. The median price for a home sold last year was $360,950; however, this number varies depending on where you look.

In Berlin, for example, the median price was over $369K; in Middletown, it was around $292K. So put, if you are looking to buy a house in Connecticut, chances are you will be paying above the asking price.

When speaking about the current state of the market, Katie Westrin from William Ravies Real Estate commented:

The interest rates today are not what they were in the spring and summer… buyers are starting to be a little more discerning and putting a halt on these bids that are going well over asking because they are not able to be borne out by the appraisers who get involved."

This statement brings up an important point—just because people may be willing to offer more than what is asked does not mean they will be able to get away with it due to appraisal values set by experts who evaluate properties.

However, it may also indicate that buyers have become more aware and cautious when making offers, understanding that sometimes it is not worth taking such risks.

Rent prices have also increased across all areas throughout Connecticut; in Hartford alone, rent increased by 6.8%. Despite this trend, there still seems to be no shortage of people eager to purchase homes and invest their money into real estate as this market continues rapidly increasing across the state.

Despite appraisals that may limit bids and high risks investors must consider before investing, Connecticut houses have remained in high demand due to their impressive profits. As a result, these homes are selling for higher prices than most expect, further demonstrating the potential rewards when investments are made with competent advice or research prior.

Due to the limited number of listings and the spike in remote work opportunities, prices are unlikely to drop anytime soon. Therefore, people interested should act quickly or risk missing out on a great deal until another opportunity arises at higher costs than what could have been available before making decisions earlier.