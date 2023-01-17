California voters say 'No' to Critical Race Theory in the classroom, prioritize academic achievement Instead

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

SACRAMENTO, CA. - In California, a state that prides itself on its progressive values and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, parents and voters are sending a clear message: they are tired of the culture wars steamrolling into their kids' classrooms.

A recent survey commissioned by the American Federation of Teachers has revealed that when it comes to improving school environments for students, Californians prioritize academic achievement over the so-called "critical race theory" being advocated in some classrooms.

While only one in ten California voters have identified prohibiting "critical race theory" as a priority issue, 77% of voters believe improving students' academic achievement and helping them navigate life challenges should be prioritized. This sentiment is echoed by the California Federation of Teachers, which has identified staffing shortages and lowering class sizes as critical priorities in light of Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed budget.

It is clear that Californians recognize the need to address racial disparities in education. However, they do not want those discussions to come at the expense of teaching critical thinking skills and knowledge-based learning.

As Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers said:

Voters overwhelmingly say, 'Get back to basics.' Invest in public schools."

Unfortunately, this desire for more resources for public schools is being opposed by Congressman Kevin McCarthy from Bakersfield, who recently announced his intention to combat what he describes as "woke indoctrination" in public schools. McCarthy has signaled he will call for significant spending cuts rather than raise the debt ceiling - a move that could drastically reduce funding for education programs across California.

It is time for California leaders to put aside their agendas and prioritize what Californians care about: providing our children with an excellent education where they can develop their skills and knowledge without having political debates take precedence over their studies. It should not be too much to ask for - after all, it has been proven repeatedly that investing in quality education yields impressive returns for individual children and society.

Schools should provide safe learning environments where students can thrive without fear or prejudice - something we can all agree on regardless of our political leanings. Let us focus on meeting students' needs and getting back to basics instead of allowing divisive culture wars to dictate what kinds of conversations should or should not happen in our classrooms. Our children deserve nothing less than access to top-notch educational experiences free from indoctrination or discrimination - now, let us ensure they get it!