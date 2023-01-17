Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternatives

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

CONCORD, NH. - It is sad that homelessness continues to be a problem in New Hampshire and many other states. Recently, the city of Manchester was granted the ability to evict an encampment of homeless people from public grounds.

While some see this as necessary to ensure public safety, it is not without consequences. For those living in the encampment, eviction means being forced back onto the streets and unable to secure adequate shelter for themselves or their families.

The American Civil Liberties Union argued that eviction was inhumane due to the city's lack of overnight shelter space. Unfortunately, Judge John C. Kissinger Jr. allowed the eviction to move forward without consideration for those affected by this decision.

In doing so, he failed to recognize the rights of these individuals who have nowhere else to go. Eviction should never be used as a solution for homelessness when more viable and humane alternatives are available.

Statistics show that over 8,000 people are homeless in New Hampshire on any given night, and almost half of them are unaccompanied children and young adults under 25 years old who have experienced trauma such as abuse or neglect before becoming homeless. Sadly, these figures do not even begin to cover those facing chronic homelessness due to a lack of resources or permanent housing options.

As such, while it is understandable that cities must take action to protect public safety, the current system must also provide solutions for those affected by it for a lasting change regarding homelessness in our state.

One way this can be achieved is through increased access to affordable housing and rental assistance programs that can help individuals transition into stable housing situations instead of relying on temporary solutions like shelters or encampments, which do not guarantee long-term stability or security for their residents.

This could also include initiatives like rapid rehousing, which provides short-term financial assistance, and services such as job placement and counseling, which can help homeless people get back on their feet more quickly than if they were left without support or resources after an eviction notice is posted.

Additionally, investing in emergency shelters designed explicitly for women and children would better meet their needs while allowing them the time to find more permanent housing arrangements without fear of eviction due to overcrowding at any given location.

Ultimately, while evictions of homeless encampments from public property may be necessary to maintain the health and safety of our cities and towns in New Hampshire, it should not occur without providing alternative solutions first. This way, those affected by the process have somewhere safe to go afterward where they can access adequate care and services needed for recovering from their homelessness situation.

Without these solutions being implemented together with evictions happening across our state, we will never see any progress toward ending homelessness here in New Hampshire.