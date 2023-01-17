West Virginia residents demand action on PFAS contamination in drinking water supply

Photo by Amritanshu Sikdar on Unsplash

CHARLESTON, WV. - In West Virginia, a new report has revealed the alarming presence of forever chemicals in dozens of the state's drinking water systems. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) detected at least one kind of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in 67 of West Virginia's drinking water systems, with 20 from surface-water sources and the remaining 47 from groundwater sources primarily concentrated in the Ohio River Valley and Eastern Panhandle regions.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals that do not break down in the environment and are used to make everyday products such as nonstick cookware, firefighting foam, and stain-resistant fabrics. According to recent health advisories from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), any detectable amount of PFAS in drinking water poses a danger to human health; yet it is estimated that more than 110 million Americans are currently exposed to unhealthy levels of PFAS through their drinking water.

For West Virginians, this means they may face serious health risks due to PFAS contamination in their drinking water supply — including kidney cancer, immunotoxicity, thyroid issues, high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, and reproductive system problems — which is why many residents are demanding action from their representatives on this issue.

Last year saw some progress with Congress passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes up to $5 billion for states to remove PFAS from their drinking water systems. However, without substantive efforts by states like West Virginia to take proactive steps toward protecting its citizens against potentially harmful contaminants found in its water supply, these funds may not be allocated or utilized as effectively as they could be.

To this end, a Senate Concurrent Resolution 46 was passed during last year's legislative session calling for an assessment into the scope of PFAS contamination in West Virginia's public water supplies so that those affected can be made aware and adequate measures implemented to protect them from potential long-term health effects caused by consuming contaminated drinking water.

It should not take a report by an outside agency like USGS or legislation by Congress or state legislatures for us to see that citizens have a right to clean, healthy drinking water free from contaminants like PFAS that can cause irreparable harm if left unchecked over time. From improved testing protocols and stricter regulations on manufacturing processes involving potentially harmful substances being released into our environment to offering incentives for replacing products containing hazardous materials with healthier alternatives when possible.

There is much work we can do on both local and federal levels if we are serious about ensuring our fellow citizens remain safe from harm caused by exposure to contaminates in their everyday lives — starting with access to potable drinking water free from harmful toxins found in our environment today like PFAS chemicals.

The dangers of forever chemicals cannot be understated, nor should they be ignored. Individuals must have access to information about their local environment and better ways of protecting themselves against potential harm posed by these chemicals before further damage can occur due to prolonged exposure.

As West Virginians await news regarding further funding allocations set aside specifically for dealing with this problem within their state — greater awareness must be spread regarding what steps individuals can take now. At the same time, government officials work hard at enacting real solutions that will help shield all citizens against potential environmental hazards moving forward so that everyone can be assured of getting safe, clean drinking water for years to come.