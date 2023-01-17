Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base

Photo by Done By Alex on Unsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.

These steps are designed to limit the effectiveness of teaching unions, which have long advocated for better working conditions and pay for educators. In short, this is yet another attempt by DeSantis to limit educators' influence and their ability to advocate for themselves.

The Stop WOKE Act was one of DeSantis' first moves in this campaign against progressive teachings in classrooms across the state. Additionally, he recently received applause from supporters during his inaugural address critical of what he called "trendy ideology."

However, the governor is not just targeting woke teachings; he is aiming to limit any and all resources devoted towards activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion—a stance that flies in the face of progress made in recent years on social justice issues.

DeSantis' efforts come despite research showing that diverse classrooms can lead to improved academic performance among students. Studies have found that when students are exposed to different ideas, opinions, and experiences, they become more engaged in learning and more confident in their abilities, leading to higher grades and better test scores.

While there may be some minor differences among individual students' performances based on race or gender bias within an educational system, having a diverse classroom ultimately benefits everyone involved—including teachers who will be able to present new material with greater depth due to increased student engagement.

Matthew Lata, president of the United Faculty of Florida chapter at Florida State University (FSU), has pointed out the consequences should DeSantis succeed in stripping away offices devoted towards diversity initiatives:

If you remove offices of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," Lata observed, "you will lose federal grants; and we're talking about not millions but up into the billions."

Beyond financial losses associated with losing federal funding, it is also worth noting that these offices are often responsible for outreach efforts that bring more underprivileged youth into college campuses—without them, such opportunities could be significantly reduced or eliminated.

DeSantis' attempts at limiting progressive teaching may prove popular among his right-wing base. However, they could be disastrous for children across Florida who deserve equal access to quality education regardless of their background or identity.

It is clear that Ron DeSantis is waging war against teachers over woke teaching; however, it is far less clear why he must take such drastic measures when other states have been able to create quality school systems without resorting to such aggressive measures aimed at limiting access rather than improving it.