Maryland hospitals at extremely high capacity: Take necessary precautions urged by health officials

Photo by Robert Linder on Unsplash

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland's health officials are urging the public to be extra cautious and take the necessary precautions as hospitals across the state operate at an extremely high capacity. Hospital beds are over 90% full in some places, with some even reaching close to 100%.

Bob Atlas, president of the Maryland Hospital Association, asks people to consider their options before turning to the Emergency Department for minor issues. He explains that emergency rooms should only be used for "true life-and-limb threatening emergencies" and that other services such as primary care doctors, urgent care, or telehealth platforms should be utilized for minor ailments.

Atlas says worsening staffing shortages have been a significant problem since the pandemic's start. The estimated shortfall includes 5,000 registered and 4,000 licensed practical nurses in the state. He adds that there is a shortage of job categories such as lab techs, radiation technologists, and respiratory therapists.

Experts have warned about a potential 'tripledemic' this winter due to increased COVID cases along with flu and RSV circulating simultaneously. Atlas states that up to 11% of hospitalized patients are due to COVID-related illnesses, which is why everyone must take preventive measures, such as getting vaccinated against COVID and flu viruses.

The Maryland Hospital Association has also recently launched a Care Connections program that allows people to access hospital services via phone or virtual while still receiving quality care from medical professionals. This service can help reduce hospital overcrowding while improving patient satisfaction by providing convenience and flexibility within different healthcare settings.

The association calls on members of the public to be mindful of their healthcare needs and make sure they understand what kind of services are available before heading out to any medical facility so that those who need emergency attention can receive it without delay or disruption.

At times like this, where resources are stretched thin due to staffing shortages and increased demand on hospitals, it is more important than ever for everyone in Maryland to do their part in protecting themselves and others from preventable illnesses by taking all recommended safety precautions seriously.