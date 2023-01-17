Rumors swirl but Disney's Animal Kingdom far from closing its doors as exciting new projects are coming

Photo by PAN XIAOZHEN on Unsplash

ORLANDO, FL. - Disney's Animal Kingdom has been the subject of recent speculation, with rumors suggesting that the theme park may soon close its doors. However, these rumors appear unfounded, as there is no indication that this will happen.

In fact, Disney's President of Parks, Experiences, and Products recently shared exciting news about potential changes coming to Animal Kingdom's Dinoland U.S.A., meaning the park is far from shutting down anytime soon.

2020 was a challenging year for Disney, and their stock suffered greatly after the third anniversary of the Disney+ streaming platform rollout in early November saw less-than-expected revenue come in. This led to CEO Bob Chapek being removed days before Thanksgiving, and speculation began to swirl about the future of Animal Kingdom as well.

The outlet reporting these possible closure rumors claimed that Disney World would close its fourth theme park in 2024 due to the high costs associated with feeding and caring for thousands of animals at Animal Kingdom and low attendance at the park. Rumors also suggested that other problems, such as the disrepair of Expedition Everest, led to this decision.

Fortunately, these claims appear false, as a closer look reveals many inaccuracies within them. There have indeed been issues with Expedition Everest since its opening, but this does not mean it should lead to a complete park closure.

In fact, according to sources, Animal Kingdom is one of the most visited parks out of all Disney theme parks worldwide! Additionally, animals are kept safe within the confines of the park, so any suggestion otherwise is incorrect; it could hardly be described as a place without perks or advantages when looking after so many unique species!

It seems these false closure claims were brought on by news shared at the 2022 D23 Expo regarding upcoming changes at Dinoland U.S.A.. Josh D'Amaro presented concept artwork during his Parks Panel talk though only revealing very few details except for a confirmed revamp coming soon to Dinoland U.S.A. As this development continues, more information will likely become available in time.

However, one thing we can be confident about right now is that Animal Kingdom will not close anytime soon!

Despite 2020 being a challenging year for Disney and reports of lower-than-anticipated revenues, the future looks bright for Animal Kingdom. In 2017-2020 period under Bob Chapek's leadership as CEO —culminating in his sudden removal last fall during Thanksgiving time— marked an era that saw the launch of Disney+ worldwide.

All indications point to great things happening at Animal Kingdom going forward! So it is still possible that some changes may come those who enjoy visiting Animal Kingdom should rest assured knowing there is no real cause for alarm. Better yet, an exciting facelift is also coming soon for part of its attractions!