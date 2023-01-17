Ending racism in our country: We have a dream, but have we realized it yet?

Photo by History in HD on Unsplash

In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., which has been credited with inspiring social reform and civil rights movements worldwide. In this speech, Dr. King spoke to the many racial injustices he saw in America at the time, such as segregation, poverty, and discrimination based on color or ethnicity.

Fast forward nearly 53 years later, and it is evident that there have been some fundamental advances in civil rights in our country since then. Yet there is still much work to do before we can truly say that racism and bigotry are a thing of the past.

From police brutality and mass incarceration rates to disparities in healthcare access and educational opportunities, racism continues to manifest itself in various ways throughout our society – making it clear that Dr. King's prophetic words from 1963 are still as relevant today as they were then.

For many, this realization has left a feeling of dread and uncertainty about the future of civil rights in America. With increasingly polarizing political debates over immigration and voting rights, it almost seems like equality is more elusive now than ever before.

Moreover, this feeling of impending doom hangs heavy around the country as if a storm is brewing. The current state of civil rights issues has some worried that it will not be long before things get much worse - and those fears are far from unfounded.

With the rise in hate crimes across America and tension between different communities becoming ever more apparent each day, there is a real sense that something dark and sinister may be lurking just beneath the surface, waiting for its moment to reveal itself in all its terrible glory.

In the past few years, there has been an alarming uptick in hate crimes and acts of violence around the country. From white supremacists marching in our cities to anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on houses of worship, it has become clear that racism and bigotry are still very much alive in America.

At the same time, tensions between various communities have also grown steadily over the last few years. Whether it is between different racial or religious groups or even political ideologies – it is almost as if everyone is looking for someone to blame for their troubles. This tendency to focus on differences has led to increased mistrust and hostility between certain factions within society.

Looking at these trends, it would seem that Dr. King's words of warning from 1963 are even more relevant today than they were then.

Critical Race Theory or the likes aside, the fact remains: this feeling of mistrust and animosity has a long history in our country, as racism, xenophobia, homophobia, and other bigotry have been rampant throughout much of America's past. From enslaving people of African descent to denying Native Americans their rights, these injustices have caused deep divisions within our society that have lasted for generations.

These issues are still alive today – whether through police brutality and mass incarceration rates, disparities in healthcare access, educational opportunities, and more. All these issues contribute to the feeling that something is wrong in America; that civil rights are not being upheld as they should be.

At the same time, there are hopeful signs that things may change. More and more people are beginning to recognize the importance of coming together to stand up against discrimination in all forms – from protests against police brutality to campaigns for greater workplace diversity. There is a sense that people are starting to understand how interconnected everyone's rights truly are; how we all need each other to create a fairer, more just society.

But this progress is fragile and easily threatened by those who would seek to divide us - which makes it all the more critical for us to come together now more than ever before. We must use Dr. King's words from 1963 as our guidepost; as we continue striving towards equality for all Americans regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, or any other difference that could be used as an excuse for hatred or discrimination.

Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an annual holiday dedicated to the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Let this day serve as a reminder. In order for us to move forward together, we must come together with one shared goal: ending racism in its many forms and creating a society where civil rights are truly respected and upheld by everyone in our country.