Opinion: Creating a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement - No more covering up for wrongdoing

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA. - In recent years, the public has become far more aware of police officers covering up for each other. There have been numerous examples of officials skewing facts in their favor to minimize responsibility.

This behavior violates the public's trust and risks people's safety. To make matters worse, these issues are often facilitated by a lack of oversight and accountability.

A prime example of this practice was recently seen in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, when the sheriff's office destroyed disciplinary records to prevent them from being used as evidence against them in a potential lawsuit regarding the death of 22-year-old Keeven Robinson. Despite knowing that such documents would be relevant to future proceedings, JPSO decided to remove them.

Even more concerning is that they were allowed to do so without repercussions or consequences for their actions. This speaks to a larger systemic problem with how law enforcement departments handle public records and how they do not adequately hold deputies accountable for failing to comply with the law.

The destructive nature of this practice can be further demonstrated by comparing it to other similar police departments in the same region. For example, while JPSO destroyed all disciplinary records once an officer had left employment, New Orleans Police Department has chosen to keep theirs "effectively forever" as part of their state-approved record retention policy.

On the other hand, the Louisiana State Police do not dispose of such records until one year after an officer's end date; Texas Highway Patrol keeps them for five years; Alabama Highway Patrol for six years; and South Carolina Highway Patrol for 15. These differences demonstrate how some departments are willing to take greater steps towards ensuring transparency and accountability than others are.

To combat this problem, law enforcement departments must take proactive measures toward bettering their internal practices and policies regarding handling public records and disciplining officers accused or convicted of misconduct or abuse. This includes creating robust systems for preserving disciplinary records and ensuring proper oversight over those who fail to comply with laws regarding these documents.

It is also crucial that there are consequences put into place if wrongdoing is uncovered - whether it be through criminal charges or loss of employment - so that officials are held accountable and made aware that they cannot simply disregard the law without suffering consequences.

The issue of police officers covering up for one another needs to be addressed more seriously to ensure justice is served and people are kept safe from those who may use their privilege as law enforcement officials unfairly or wrongly. In addition, departments should ensure that they have established policies prioritizing transparency and accountability when handling public records and disciplining officers who violate laws or misbehave while on duty. Taking stricter stances on these issues can help prevent future instances where individuals may use their positions for unjust reasons.

By establishing more robust policies to help ensure transparency and accountability, law enforcement departments can create an atmosphere of trust with the public. This increased vigilance over such matters will also help prevent incidents of police misconduct or abuse before they happen, as officers will know that there are consequences for failing to comply with rules and regulations.

Ultimately, better oversight of these issues can lead to a safer environment for everyone involved. Additionally, it could potentially help restore public confidence in the police force by providing people with a sense of security, knowing that those who are tasked with serving and protecting them take their job seriously. Thus, taking action now to address this issue is more critical than ever before. It is time for law enforcement departments to take more decisive steps in ensuring accountability and transparency within their ranks.