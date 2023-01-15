Opinion: Tennessee's disenfranchisement of minorities: A systematic effort to deny their right to vote

Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN. - The right to vote is a fundamental part of our democracy, and it is disheartening to see how it has been withheld from minorities in Tennessee. For years, the state has been making it difficult for minorities to cast their ballots by implementing laws that disproportionately affect them.

These laws have been put in place by lawmakers attempting to gain an advantage in elections by preventing certain groups from voting and ultimately disenfranchising them.

In the 1800s, Tennessee was among the first states to pass a constitution that took away the right to vote from free Black men. This law stated that anyone convicted of an "infamous" crime—robbery, bigamy, and horse stealing—would be permanently barred from voting. This disproportionately affected African-Americans, effectively eliminating their eligibility to participate in elections. Furthermore, in 1889 a poll tax was introduced in Tennessee, which required voters to pay a fee before casting their ballots. This meant poorer citizens could not exercise their right to vote due to their financial situation.

Tennessee also maintained literacy tests that black applicants were given, but white applicants were not. These tests were designed so that even if an individual passed, they would likely still be denied the right to vote by county registrars or poll officials who often used racial prejudice to make their decisions.

This continued until 1965 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, which prohibited these discriminatory practices and allowed all citizens access to the ballot box regardless of race or economic status.

In response to the Voting Rights Act, Tennessee began adding provisions to disenfranchise people convicted of felonies. As a result, there is now a convoluted list of eligibility criteria for voting rights restoration depending on what crime someone committed and when they were convicted.

This led to an alarming case involving Pamela Moses from Memphis three years ago. She had received approval from her probation officer to cast her ballot again.

However, the next day, the Tennessee Department of Correction said otherwise. It charged Moses with lying on an election document, resulting in her conviction and six-year sentence (which was later overturned).

Despite bipartisan efforts from lawmakers trying to make it easier for Tennesseans to get their vote back, such as a 2019 bill that would have automatically restored voting rights after someone completed their sentence or another 2021 bill sponsored by two Democrats that would have granted automatic vote restoration, these efforts have failed due to lack of support among legislators.

Dawn Harrington, founder of Free Hearts which supports formerly incarcerated women, also advocated for the 2021 bill. However, all attempts at making it easier for citizens to restore their voting rights have gone unheard due to a lack of enthusiasm.

This discrimination against minorities needs to end if we are ever to ensure every citizen has a fair chance at casting their ballot. Given all the obstacles already present, such as voter suppression tactics like gerrymandering and ID requirements, we should not add more barriers by making it harder for citizens who have served their time or committed minor offenses like Harrington's possession charge to be prevented from exercising one of our most basic freedoms if they want it restored.

Under current federal law, denying people access to voting based on past convictions is unethical and illegal. Therefore, Tennessee must repeal any language that prevents those with felony convictions from exercising their voting rights so everyone can partake in our democratic process without prejudice or suspicion, regardless of race or background.

This is essential for upholding justice within our society and ensuring every citizen is given equal opportunity without fear or bias holding them back. What good is a democracy when only some are allowed freedom?