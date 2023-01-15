Loudoun County’s top prosecutor announces end to prosecuting misdemeanors

Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

LOUDON COUNTY, VA. - Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj has announced that her office will no longer prosecute misdemeanors such as hit-and-run (property damage), reckless driving (under 90 mph), trespass, drunk in public, and eluding. The memo sent by Biberaj to judges on Dec. 30, 2022, states that her office is "inundated" and needs to focus more on felony and violent crimes.

In a Friday press conference, Biberaj said that the letter was released prematurely and was intended to create a discussion among Loudoun County judges. She added that the letter does not necessarily mean that all misdemeanor crimes will no longer be prosecuted; instead, their process for prosecuting these charges is changing.

Biberaj stated that her office is committed to ensuring a safe community and protecting victims of crime. Her decision allows them to dedicate every available resource to protect victims of serious criminal offenses such as murder, rape, and domestic violence instead of minor traffic violations such as speeding tickets.

Biberaj also noted that throughout Virginia, law enforcement officers are primarily responsible for presenting evidence in traffic and low-level misdemeanor cases – emphasizing this is not failing to prosecute but rather prioritizing prosecution. She encouraged the public to ask questions they have about the changes being implemented by her office or how it serves their community best.

Jason Miyares, a Virginia state delegate from Virginia Beach who formerly served as a prosecutor himself, voiced his opposition to this move in a tweet saying:

Prosecutors cannot cherry pick laws to enforce and laws to ignore - that is not how our government works, and it establishes a dangerous precedent."

Further, he argued that far-left DAs who ignore crime create an environment that only encourages more – saying Virginians deserve better than this approach.

In contrast, Biberaj was infuriated with Miyares, believing that he had not taken in her words regarding the policy amendment. She asserted that his statements were founded on false information and declared him a prosecutor who should have known better.

Overall, Biberaj has made clear her intentions behind her office's actions– ensuring victims of serious crimes get the justice they deserve without having those resources spread too thin across less significant offenses. This shift in prosecutorial policy reflects an effort to provide better service for citizens of Loudoun County and further social justice efforts across Virginia by targeting criminals who pose a real threat rather than individuals who commit small-scale infractions due to poverty or other circumstances beyond their control.