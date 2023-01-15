Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversy

Photo by Imad Alassiry on Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN. - Hamline University, a private school in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been embroiled in controversy regarding the suspension of an art professor who showed students a painting of the Prophet Muhammad.

The people affected the most by the situation were university faculty, staff, and Muslim advocacy organizations. In response to what happened, one of the organizations, MESA, released a statement saying they were pleased with Lopez Prater for her sensitivity and commitment to teaching about different attitudes towards depictions of Muhammad throughout Islamic history.

MPAC also said that even though they do not like it when people draw pictures of the Prophet Muhammad, they do not think that Lopez Prater did it because she is afraid of Muslims. They said this because of her intentions, what she did, and the situation she was in when she did it.

The pushback to Hamline's decision prompted an online petition from University of Michigan Islamic art scholar Dr. Emily Wilson which gained traction with media reports detailing Hamline's response and an email sent to employees describing it as Islamophobic action.

Furthermore, PEN America, along with other organizations, joined in support of reinstating Lopez Prater, including former President Linda Hanson, who wrote in a letter published by Minneapolis Star Tribune that

generations of Hamline faculty have taught with the belief that adhering to the bright line of academic freedom and supporting students are not mutually exclusive."

In defense of its decision, Hamline University President Fayneese Miller released a lengthy letter stating that while academic freedom is essential, so are student rights which administrators must protect; citing ties to United Methodist Church, she stated,

to do all the good you can mean part minimizing harm…that is what has informed our decisions thus far and will continue to inform them in future".

However, the Board of Trustees Chair Ellen Watters released her statement on Friday. She said that trustees are reviewing policies about student and faculty concerns. Both academic freedom and fostering an inclusive learning environment for students are necessary for fulfilling the Mission Statement.

Hamline University has suspended Lopez Prater. Some people think this is not a good idea, but both officials at the school and outside advocates are working to ensure that academic freedoms are upheld while also protecting student rights.

People are arguing about this issue, but hopefully, both sides can agree on a solution that works for everyone. The educational institution should be a safe place for learning without fear or prejudice while still honoring religious beliefs held by the school community members.