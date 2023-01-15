Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trial

Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash

NEW YORK, NY. - On Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled that a lawsuit filed against U.S. President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her can proceed to trial.

The decision came after excerpts from a deposition of Trump were released, in which he called Carroll "sick" and claimed she had said being sexually assaulted was "sexy."

In June 2019, Carroll publicly accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s in the dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City. Trump denied the allegation and accused her of lying for political gain, prompting the defamation suit from Carroll.

Carroll added a charge of rape to her suit against Trump in November 2020 when a new law was enacted in New York state. This law allows victims of certain types of sexual assault to sue their abusers even if the incident happened many years ago.

Trump tried to stop the suit, but on Friday, Judge Saunders said it could go to trial. She said there are facts and evidence that we do not know yet. We need to learn more about them before the trial starts.

She wrote: "What if anything occurred must await further proceedings if the complaint withstands the present motion."

In response to the ruling, Trump's attorney Alina Habba said they would appeal immediately and "continue to advocate for our client's constitutionally protected rights."

Parts of Trump's 2016 deposition were made public on Friday. In the deposition, Trump was asked if he had ever touched a woman without her consent on sexual parts. Trump said no every time.

He also falsely claimed that Carroll had told CNN reporter Anderson Cooper that she "loved" being sexually assaulted by him and that she found it "sexy."

Carrol has not only denied these claims but also clarified that she does not like using the word 'rape' because some people find it can be seen as sexy or romanticized; instead, Carroll prefers using "fight" to describe what happened because it conveys how traumatic it was for her.

Additionally, in response to Trump's comments about her being mentally ill during his deposition testimony, Caroll said:

It doesn't hurt me anymore."

Some people were upset when President Trump said mean things about women who have been hurt. He made them feel bad for telling people what happened to them. Activist Tarana Burke stated:

Victim blaming is one of the most pervasive tactics used against survivors...it silences more than just survivors."

There is a meeting on April 21. The people at the meeting will talk about whether President Donald J. Trump should have to give his DNA for this case. This could help decide what happens in the trial later this year.