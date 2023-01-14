Arctic blast and subzero temperatures heighten energy costs for Colorado households

Photo by Thom Holmes on Unsplash

DENVER, CO. - Experts warn that Colorado households should brace themselves for even higher bills than the already oversized November bills. As energy prices remain stubbornly high, December has brought an arctic blast and subzero temperatures that have added to energy costs for winter holiday celebrations.

Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, believes that this next bill "is going to be the higher one, much higher." She highlighted how increased use of lights, cooking, and other activities due to gatherings over the holidays is likely to contribute to a spike in utility costs.

The situation is especially dire for low-income households who may have already used any one-time assistance offered through Energy Outreach Colorado and the state's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Calls to their Heat Help Line are up 43% compared to last year, with more than 16,000 calls received in the week ending Dec 18th – a two-year high.

An example given by Stepto was of a mother trying to assist her veteran son with disabilities who was struggling with his excessive energy bills. According to Stepto, there has been increasing desperation among fixed and low-income households dealing with skyrocketing utility bills.

Unfortunately, these high bills seem likely to continue through the winter months as people are doing all they can to conserve energy without seeing drastic reductions in their utility costs.

To make sure utilities are not disconnected and connect those affected with other programs they may qualify for, those in need can call Energy Outreach Colorado's helpline at 866-432-8435. In response, during the week ending Jan 8th, they released $473 000 dollars of funding to help 728 struggling households pay their utility bills.

Energy Outreach Colorado contributes funds towards reporting on energy policy issues, and Stepto emphasized how these often hidden, or forgotten citizens can benefit from such support networks.

Many out there suffer from excessively high utility bills yet are often unaware of what resources may be available to help them cope during these difficult times when access is scarce or limited altogether.

Overall it is crucial for Coloradans facing expensive utility bills not only over this holiday season but possibly into future months to understand what help is available. Hence, as not fall further behind on payments or suffer disconnection from services due to mounting debt created by unmanageable financial burden brought about by energy costs over which consumers have little control if any.