Minnesota takes action against price gouging during emergencies, setting 25% limit on retailers

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

ST PAUL, MN. - In the wake of a global pandemic, reports of price gouging have become increasingly common. This phenomenon involves retailers taking advantage of an emergency to set higher prices for essential goods and services.

With the number of people affected by Covid-19 continuing to rise, states are beginning to take action against those engaging in this exploitative practice.

In Minnesota, a bill in the Legislature sponsored by Rep. Zack Stephenson would give the state attorney general the authority to investigate retailers who charge "unconscionably excessive prices" during emergencies. Such prices are defined as being at least 25% higher than what retailers charged before the crisis began.

Although some economists disagree about how effective such laws can be, Rep. Stephenson suggested that his plan has safeguards for business owners and consumers. However, he also noted that it is worth looking into nonemergency situations such as those involving prescription drugs or energy sector pricing.

The prevalence of price gouging has been particularly notable during the pandemic, with consumers across the country feeling its effects. In some instances, essential items such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies saw dramatic increases in price in a short period. This has financial implications for families and can create an uneven playing field regarding access to basic necessities.

Even outside a public health crisis, there are concerns over companies setting excessive prices that disproportionately affect specific segments of society based on income levels or geographic location.

For example, those living in rural areas might experience more incredible difficulty accessing essential items due to limited availability and higher costs compared to urban residents — something which could worsen if businesses were allowed to engage in rampant price gouging without consequence.

Fortunately, an increasing number of states have taken steps to protect their citizens from unfair pricing practices during and outside emergencies — Minnesota is just one example of this trend.

While legislation alone cannot completely solve this issue, more lawmakers are beginning to recognize that these measures are necessary to avoid economic disparity between different income brackets or regions within a given state or country going forward.