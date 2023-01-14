Major changes coming to Indiana schools as climate change becomes a core subject

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Indiana schools are making significant changes to their science curriculum, with new state science standards that require more education on climate change set to take full effect by the next school year.

The Climate Change Education Framework, produced by a partnership between Purdue University and the Indiana Board of Education, is being hailed as a "major step forward" in preparing students to understand and cope with the effects of climate change.

According to a 2020 survey by science educators, most US states do not include elements of environmental science and climate change in their curricula. However, with the reality of climate change becoming increasingly evident and present, many educators believe it is vital for today's students to understand the subject.

Glenn Branch, Deputy Director of the National Center for Science Education, says,

It's important for today's students to understand climate change because they're going to be experiencing the disruptive effects of climate change for the rest of their lives. They need to be equipped with the knowledge and know-how to adapt to and mitigate the worst of these effects."

The effects of climate change are already being felt worldwide—unfortunately, Indiana is no exception. A recent Yale Program on Climate Change Communication study found that 72% of Americans believe climate change is accurate and caused by human activity.

Unfortunately, Indiana was also ranked among the bottom 10 states in a study conducted by Branch's center on climate change studies, receiving a dismal D grade when using their rubric. With such concerning numbers, it seems clear that a greater emphasis on learning about climate change needs to be incorporated into education.

That is where Indiana's new Climate Change Education Framework aims to address this knowledge gap while equipping students with essential skills necessary for adapting to our changing planet. This framework includes information on the causes and impacts of climate change and ways individuals can reduce carbon emissions or practice sustainability-oriented habits.

Nevertheless, introducing this information is not as straightforward as it sounds—teachers must first receive proper training before effectively beginning teaching about these topics.

Many teachers were educated before any curriculum about environmental science or climate change existed, so this training is necessary to become comfortable discussing such issues in class settings. The framework aims to provide those resources so educators feel prepared to tackle these conversations with younger generations in mind.

Overall, Indiana is off to a great start in educating future generations about environmental science and awareness--but there is still far more work ahead before we reach actual sustainability-focused education systems across all states throughout America!

We are helping young people make good decisions for the future by teaching them about sustainability in Indiana classrooms. This is essential in engaging society in conversations about how to live sustainably amidst our ever-changing global environment!