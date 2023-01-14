Damar Hamlin collapse highlights how young athletes at risk for sudden cardiac arrest

Photo by Teryll KerrDouglas on Unsplash

ORCHARD PARK, NY. - Sudden cardiac arrest has long been a significant cause of death among young athletes, with as many as one in 50,000 to one in 80,000 athletes dying yearly from the condition.

However, after recent events involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the football field, this issue has become more visible and concerning for parents of young athletes than ever before. The primary factor that predisposes young athletes to sudden cardiac arrest is heart disease. This is why all athletes must pass yearly physicals before competing in any sport.

Additionally, it is essential to monitor family history for instances of sudden cardiac death—defined as an individual having a heart attack and not surviving or passing out and never waking up.

Dr. Abinash Achrekar, Vice Chair of Internal Medicine in the cardiology division at UNM Health, notes that while these instances are rare, they should still be taken seriously.

This article is trying to point out that if young athletes die, and it is incredibly rare, a cardiac etiology may be the source of that death," said Dr. Achrekar.

In addition to pre-existing heart conditions or family history of sudden cardiac death being factors in putting young athletes at risk for sudden cardiac arrest, other causes should also be considered.

For example, injuries sustained during sports or activities can also impact a person's risk level for sudden cardiac arrest—as was seen when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field due to blunt force trauma to his chest area, directly affecting his heart's electrical impulses. In addition, athletes with thickened heart muscles or those who have previously suffered arrhythmias may also be more at risk of sudden cardiac arrest than others.

Coaches and trainers can play an instrumental role in helping prevent further cases of these events by breaking down stigmas surrounding openness with their players regarding health issues they may be experiencing while playing competitively or practicing sports activities.

Dr. Achrekar encourages coaches and trainers, especially when working with younger athletes, to promote transparency and make sure their players understand it is okay to speak up when something does not feel right instead of just pushing through it despite the discomfort or pain they may be experiencing.

Even though young athletes do not usually have sudden cardiac arrest, it is still a significant public health concern. This means we must pay attention to it and try to prevent it. Everyone involved in athletics should know the signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest so that we can all work together to prevent it from happening.

While these instances are still rare, the numbers are concerning enough to remind you to check up on your kids and young athletes to help prevent these emergencies from occurring in the future. Staying informed, aware and vigilant about health issues is one of the best ways for families to ensure their loved ones stay safe when engaging in sports activities.

In addition, by implementing precautionary measures and encouraging open dialogue regarding potential health concerns, we can work together to reduce cases of sudden cardiac arrest amongst young athletes further down the line.