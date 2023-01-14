Republicans lose the support of women voters in Georgia Midterm Elections exit polls show

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA. - In the 2022 midterm elections in Georgia, Republicans failed to gain the support of women voters, a result that could spell trouble for the party in upcoming elections. According to exit polls, women overwhelmingly sided with Democrats in the election, with 56% of them voting for Democratic candidates compared to 44% who voted Republican.

This is despite Republican efforts to court women voters leading up to the election, including a GOP-sponsored campaign centered around promoting "women's health issues and biological processes."

However, Republican lawmakers failed to address the entire continuum of women's reproductive lives and other critical aspects of reproductive health, such as miscarriage management and menopause research.

The lack of consideration for these issues spoke volumes about Republicans' attitudes toward women, who felt the party was overlooking their needs. For example, several female leaders in Georgia argued that the Republicans disregarded their rights and perspectives on reproductive health care, leaving them feeling isolated and unheard.

In addition to ignoring women's concerns on reproductive health matters, the Republican Party also had to grapple with the fallout of the Dobbs decision, which struck down a 2016 Georgia law that would have required abortion clinics to meet specific standards. That ruling resulted in an onslaught of personal harm - a cumulative cascade of inequities that went unaddressed by Republicans throughout their campaign.

To make matters worse, there was a notable lack of support from private sector companies for the GOP's efforts leading up to the election. However, corporate coalitions like Don't Ban Equality were actively attempting to fill the breach and provide better access to reproductive care options such as contraception, prenatal and postpartum support, assisted fertility treatments, and menstrual health.

These actions highlighted how much women in Georgia had been neglected by Republican legislators, leading many female voters to abandon the party in favor of Democratic candidates.

Clearly, women are demanding more from elected officials when it comes to comprehensive reproductive health care, and Republicans need to take notice. If the GOP does not make substantial changes soon, they could face an even steeper decline in support from females, voters-especially in light of upcoming elections.

The takeaway is simple: politicians must prioritize supporting laws like the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act, Menopause Research Act, and Menstrual Equity For All Act to win over female voters. Our policymaking must reflect those intersections to create a stronger whole for women's lives and well-being.

This midterm election result serves as a wake-up call to Republicans, who must focus on meeting the needs of women if they hope to remain competitive in future elections. Only then can they begin to win back the support of women voters—essential for any party's success.