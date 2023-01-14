Expansion of Medicaid coverage results in 17% reduction in postpartum hospitalizations for low-income individuals

Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

A new research study recently released by Brown University and New York University found that expanding Medicaid coverage during and after pregnancy significantly reduces hospitalizations in the postpartum period.

The research, conducted by Maria Steenland and Laura Wherry, looked at data from states in the US that had adopted Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansions in 2014.

The team of researchers compared changes in hospitalization rates among low-income individuals with Medicaid-financed delivery in states that did expand Medicaid to those that did not.

The four expansion states included Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, and Washington; the non-expansion states were Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming.

The expanded eligibility rules allowed a larger share of low-income adults to qualify for Medicaid coverage before pregnancy and after a 60-day postpartum period. This led to significant increases in overall insurance coverage both before and after pregnancy and more excellent continuity of insurance coverage among low-income parents.

Results showed a 17% reduction in hospitalizations during the first 60 days postpartum in states that expanded Medicaid and some evidence of a smaller decrease in hospitalizations between 61 days and six months postpartum.

According to Steenland, this evidence is crucial because it highlights the importance of access to health care and insurance during pregnancy and postpartum for both the mother and baby's health outcomes.

The health benefits derived from having access to medical care during pregnancy cannot be understated; proper prenatal care can help identify potential complications such as preterm labor or preeclampsia early on, which can help mitigate serious risks for both mother and infant.

Furthermore, studies have shown that infants born under adequate medical supervision are more likely to be born at full term with appropriate birth weight. This is linked to a lower risk of mortality during infancy or childhood.

Wherry expressed concern about maternal health outcomes within the US:

There's an ongoing conversation by health policy experts about the types of interventions that could improve maternal health in this country," she said, adding, "Our study looks at that question in the context of expanding access to health insurance through Medicaid."

While this study offers promising findings, much work is still needed to ensure all mothers have access to quality healthcare before, during, and after childbirth.