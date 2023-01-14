In Florida, wealthier people flock to communities after hurricanes, driving up home prices

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - A new study has revealed that wealthier people flock to communities after a hurricane, driving up home prices in the aftermath of a storm.

According to the study “How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida,” conducted by Resources for the Future fellow Yanjun “Penny” Liao, there is an average 5% increase in home prices in areas affected by hurricanes compared to non-affected areas. This influx of money allows those with higher incomes to buy homes despite potential damage caused by storms.

The surge in housing demand is due to a decrease in supply resulting from storm-related losses. Florida legislators have attempted to revitalize its property insurance market after being walloped by multiple hurricanes and legal proceedings; however, this new research reveals another pressing issue.

The researchers suggest that these findings benefit decision-makers in charge of disaster assistance programs since it sheds light on how gentrification could play out following such events. Liao explains that understanding the equity implications of ongoing hurricanes and recovery efforts is critical when deciding how best to help those affected by storms.

She notes that while some storms are milder than others and more catastrophic storms like Andrew or Katrina induce different dynamics, their findings still show a steady demand for housing, just from more affluent individuals.

In addition, Liao acknowledges that the implications for lower-income buyers and renters must be considered as we advance, as those earning less may not be able to compete for homes at higher prices due to a lack of funds or resources required, such as a 20% down payment or other costs associated with purchasing real estate. She calls for further research into this area to find tangible solutions regarding fairness in who benefits from post-hurricane market shifts.

By looking closer at who is buying homes following natural disasters, this study reveals an important reality about economic privileges that could potentially exacerbate inequality if not taken seriously. Whether through raising awareness of the issue or creating policies that protect lower-income citizens from unfair pricing practices, it is clear that continued discussions need to take place between government leaders and experts for meaningful change to occur on both local and national levels.