Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores

GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro police department stated that they found a few skimming devices at the Walmart locations and are working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate further. The skimmers are designed to look like regular face plates and can be easily overlooked by consumers. HPPD Lieutenant Kim Rieson indicated that victims had reported fraudulent activity on their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards in relation to these discoveries.

Walmart has released a statement expressing its concern over the incidents. It is actively cooperating with local law enforcement to prevent any further unlawful activities from taking place. 

The company has also taken additional steps, such as upgrading its security measures, conducting thorough store inspections, and training employees to be vigilant when handling customer transactions to detect suspicious activity or items.

In addition, Walmart has implemented new protocols that require employees to double-check customer receipts against those stored in their systems before completing the transaction.

They have also warned customers who believe card skimmers may have targeted them to report any fraudulent activity on their accounts immediately, so they can take appropriate action to protect themselves from identity theft or financial losses.

As a precautionary measure, authorities recommend that consumers always check for tampering when using automated teller machines (ATMs), fuel pumps, or any other payment terminals, as criminals can install card-skimming devices into them well. 

Customers should also regularly monitor their bank account statements for unauthorized transactions and contact their banks if anything suspicious appears. Lastly, if anyone has information related to this case or believes they may be a victim of credit card fraud, they are urged to contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 for assistance.

