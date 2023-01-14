Avian Flu outbreak causes egg prices to skyrocket: Price of dozen large Grade A eggs quadruples in 6-7 months

Photo by Erin Larson on Unsplash

Americans have been feeling the pinch of rising food prices recently, and eggs have been hit particularly hard. According to figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average cost for a dozen large grade A eggs was $4.25 last month, representing a sharp increase compared to levels seen before an avian flu outbreak that has ravaged farm-raised poultry since early 2021.

The outbreak has caused total flock numbers to dip 5% below their normal size of around 320 million hens, leading to shortages in some states and skyrocketing egg prices across the board.

The cost of eggs turned into a liquid or powder has increased a lot recently. This is because there have been disruptions in the supply chain. This makes it harder for companies to get the eggs they need to make products like salad dressing, cake mix, and chips.

Sharp price increases are being felt acutely by consumers around the country. Jose Filipe, a grocery store owner from New York City, told CBS New York's Jenna DeAngelis that customers had had no choice but to adjust their spending habits accordingly:

I've seen customers gravitate from buying organic eggs now to more conventional eggs, and specifically now, the half dozen. Prices have quadrupled in about six or seven months."

But it isn't just households struggling - restaurants also feel the strain of high egg prices as breakfast staples become increasingly expensive. For example, poached eggs with avocado toast at one popular Brooklyn eatery rose from $12 before the outbreak began to $15 today - a 25% jump that has patrons grumbling about portions becoming smaller and higher costs.

Fortunately, there is light at the end of this particular tunnel. But unfortunately, farmers have difficulty recovering because there are not enough healthy chickens. This is called bird flu. Some people are trying to make a vaccine that could help prevent it from spreading or making chickens sick.

The US Department of Agriculture is looking into possible cures for the virus. They hope to find something to help them have more supplies and decrease prices. But it might take up to a year before this happens. This is because it takes a few weeks or months for each new group of animals to grow up, and the virus affects different kinds of animals in different ways.

Some people are taking action to help with the current situation. For example, Kelly Fischer from Chicago said she is considering building a chicken coop in her backyard. This way, her family can get fresh eggs instead of depending on the market, which can be unpredictable. However, it remains unclear how widespread such DIY solutions will become if avian flu fails to be controlled soon enough.

One thing is for sure - this event reminds us that things we can't control can happen and affect our lives. This is something that millions of people are learning right now when there is a virus causing problems.