Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana woman

Photo by Chris Benson on Unsplash

LAPLACE, LA - Suzanne Robinson and her nephew had been known to authorities due to the numerous domestic disputes over the years. On Tuesday, there was a disagreement about dog food.

But it ended in tragedy when deputies found Christian Robinson standing on Suzanne Robinson's neck. She had died because of neck compression.

According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, just before 11:30 am Tuesday, Christian and his aunt began arguing about what food their respective pets were being fed. It soon escalated into a physical altercation that led to Suzanne's death.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Christian still standing on his aunt's neck despite her losing consciousness. Despite ordering him to get off her numerous times, he refused until they used a stun gun twice before he finally took his foot off Suzanne's neck.

Unfortunately, attempts at life-saving aid were unsuccessful, and she could not be saved.

Christian Robinson has since been arrested and booked with second-degree murder and is currently held at the Lt. Sherman Walker Correctional Center in LaPlace on $500,000 bail.

This is not the first time law enforcement has responded to calls from their home in the 500 block of Janice Lane in LaPlace; Sheriff Tregre confirms,

We've been over there multiple times."

However, this time was much different than any other as it ultimately resulted in a loss of life due to an argument over dog food that spiraled out of control and ended tragically for all involved parties.

It is unclear what will happen next with the people who were fighting. But we know that somebody got killed, and it was unfortunate. However, this dispute had consequences that could have been avoided if either party had decided not to fight physically.

This serves as another reminder that arguments should be handled via rational discussion rather than escalating into physical aggression, which can end up with devastating consequences that last forever.

It is also important to note that while this dispute was between family members, domestic violence can manifest itself in multiple ways. In addition, not all cases are as extreme as this one.

Therefore, domestic abuse victims need to seek help from the appropriate law enforcement or social services to prevent any further harm or tragedy.

Unresolved arguments should never result in death again. Rest In Peace, Suzanne Robinson. May justice be served for her family and loved ones.