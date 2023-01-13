Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking Day

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XFR3_0kE6irMB00
Photo byHermes RiveraonUnsplash

TULSA, OK. - January 11 is observed as National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness. Oklahoma state and local agencies are taking steps to increase awareness about this issue. The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women estimates that 4,000 people seek help from human trafficking each year.

Experts have stated that traffickers can be people victims trust, while some are strangers they have met online. Therefore, prevention is key when addressing the challenge posed by human trafficking; however, there is also a need for more help for survivors, which organizations like The Demand Project in Tulsa are attempting to provide.

Oklahoma is home to the country's largest capacity campus for trafficked children, run by the nonprofit The Demand Project. This campus has nine buildings providing support and rehabilitation for young survivors. Kristin Weis, The Demand Project's co-founder, and CEO, said,

that this month marks 10 years since she founded the organization and that the need continues to grow." 

She further stated,

that even though their campus has room for more than 30 children from all across the nation, they only have enough money and staff to care for 10 at any given time." 

According to her statement, anyone can reach out to them—be it members of their local community, victims themselves, teachers, or even DHS personnel—to seek help with human trafficking cases.

According to a report by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), human trafficking is a $150 billion per year industry worldwide, with an estimated 25 million individuals being victimized yearly. 

So what can society do to combat this challenge? Cory Box, Jenks Mayor and Vice President of The Demand Project's Board said,

awareness was key in tackling this issue."

His organization gave presentations about how traffickers operate so that preventive measures could be taken against them and children could be kept safe. He suggested that if one could educate kids early on about how dangerous it can be when using online platforms, generations ahead can remain better informed too!

Several arrests have been made recently due to law enforcement's improved understanding of criminal activities related to human trafficking; however, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), their biggest hurdle continues to be victims' reluctance to report cases due to fear which makes it hard for prosecutors in filing charges against perpetrators. 

To learn more about The Demand Project's work and how you can get involved, visit its website: https://www.thedemandproject.org/

As National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness approaches us again, we hope communities across Oklahoma come together not just today but every day so we can end this heinous trade once and for all!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tulsa# Oklahoma# Human Trafficking# National day# Demand Project

Comments / 6

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
3K followers

More from Edy Zoo

Connecticut State

Are buyers getting cautious? Appraisal values may be to blame as Connecticut homes are selling above price

HARTFORD, CT. - The housing market in Connecticut has seen a dramatic shift in the past few years. It is no secret that homes are selling for more than their list price, but how much of an increase are we talking about?

Read full story
California State

California voters say 'No' to Critical Race Theory in the classroom, prioritize academic achievement Instead

SACRAMENTO, CA. - In California, a state that prides itself on its progressive values and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, parents and voters are sending a clear message: they are tired of the culture wars steamrolling into their kids' classrooms.

Read full story
59 comments
Manchester, NH

Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternatives

CONCORD, NH. - It is sad that homelessness continues to be a problem in New Hampshire and many other states. Recently, the city of Manchester was granted the ability to evict an encampment of homeless people from public grounds.

Read full story
14 comments

Unfair double standard: Donald Trump unfairly targeted for possessing classified documents, Joe Biden escapes scrutiny

MONTGOMERY, AL. - The hypocrisy of Washington politics is apparent regarding Donald Trump and Joe Biden. While Trump faces an unrelenting 'witch hunt' for being accused of having classified documents in his possession, Joe Biden is scarcely punished for the same accusation. This glaring double standard is a direct affront to true democracy and must be addressed with the utmost urgency.

Read full story
5 comments

West Virginia residents demand action on PFAS contamination in drinking water supply

CHARLESTON, WV. - In West Virginia, a new report has revealed the alarming presence of forever chemicals in dozens of the state's drinking water systems. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) detected at least one kind of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in 67 of West Virginia's drinking water systems, with 20 from surface-water sources and the remaining 47 from groundwater sources primarily concentrated in the Ohio River Valley and Eastern Panhandle regions.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.

Read full story
182 comments
Maryland State

Maryland hospitals at extremely high capacity: Take necessary precautions urged by health officials

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland's health officials are urging the public to be extra cautious and take the necessary precautions as hospitals across the state operate at an extremely high capacity. Hospital beds are over 90% full in some places, with some even reaching close to 100%.

Read full story

Rumors swirl but Disney's Animal Kingdom far from closing its doors as exciting new projects are coming

ORLANDO, FL. - Disney's Animal Kingdom has been the subject of recent speculation, with rumors suggesting that the theme park may soon close its doors. However, these rumors appear unfounded, as there is no indication that this will happen.

Read full story

Opinion: Increasing ventilation is better than banning gas stoves

Gas stoves are a popular and cost-effective kitchen appliance for millions of Americans across the country. Unfortunately, gas stoves have recently come under fire as some seek to ban them due to potential health risks associated with their use.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

74 sheriffs refuse to enforce the ban on semiautomatic weapons in Illinois: "Unconstitutional and unenforceable"

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - There is a showdown between Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the more than six dozen sheriff's offices that have publicly opposed a recently-passed gun control law that bans semiautomatic rifles and other weapons.

Read full story
113 comments

Ending racism in our country: We have a dream, but have we realized it yet?

In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., which has been credited with inspiring social reform and civil rights movements worldwide. In this speech, Dr. King spoke to the many racial injustices he saw in America at the time, such as segregation, poverty, and discrimination based on color or ethnicity.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across America

SACRAMENTO, CA. - Families across the nation are being slaughtered at an alarming rate, leaving parents and children facing gun violence in their homes. The recent shooting in central California, where six people were killed, including a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, is just one example. This tragedy illustrates how pervasive such violence has become.

Read full story
9 comments
Alabama State

Darius Miles: A tale of wasted potential, shattered dreams, and tragic outcomes

TUSCALOOSA, AL. - In a world of sports idolatry, young athletes often fail to realize their enormous responsibility as role models. As a result, when they are presented with the opportunity to rise to stardom, they are rarely prepared for the temptations that come along with it. Unfortunately, this can lead to an unfortunate pattern of recklessness and criminal behavior that often results in wasted potential and shattered dreams.

Read full story
23 comments

Rural America's eviction crisis: A growing crisis with little to no support

COLUMBIA, SC. - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues ravaging communities across the nation, many American renters face a harsh reality: mounting evictions in rural America have mainly gone unnoticed by government entities. While urban areas with higher populations have been studied and monitored more closely, the plight of rural America's evicted renters has mainly been ignored.

Read full story
Nevada State

Nevada leads the nation in worst public housing crisis, with thousands without adequate shelter

CARSON CITY, NV. - Nevada has long been recognized for its high-profile casino resorts, but beneath the glitz and glamor lies a deepening housing crisis that has left thousands of Nevadans without adequate shelter.

Read full story
41 comments

15 municipalities allow non-citizens to vote in local elections: Does this impact the US political landscape?

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Every election cycle, the issue of voting rights for non-citizens becomes a heated topic in the United States. Some argue that non-citizens should not be allowed to vote in federal, state, or local elections as they are not citizens and do not hold political power. In contrast, others believe allowing them to exercise their right to vote would benefit the country.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Republicans in Texas push for suppressive voting legislation despite demographic changes

AUSTIN, TX. - In Texas, Republican lawmakers have been pushing for greater voting restrictions and harsher penalties for illegal voting. Some see the legislation as a way to suppress the votes of marginalized communities. In contrast, others argue that the measures are necessary to protect the integrity of elections and ensure fair results.

Read full story
128 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma leads the country in domestic violence cases: Here is what the state is doing about it

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Domestic violence is a pervasive problem in Oklahoma, and the statistics are staggering. According to recent research, an estimated 49.1% of women and 40.7% of men in Oklahoma experience domestic abuse – physical, rape, or stalking – during their lifetimes. This is the highest percentage in the United States and places Oklahoma third nationwide for the number of women killed by male offenders in single-victim homicides.

Read full story
20 comments
Jefferson Parish, LA

Opinion: Creating a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement - No more covering up for wrongdoing

BATON ROUGE, LA. - In recent years, the public has become far more aware of police officers covering up for each other. There have been numerous examples of officials skewing facts in their favor to minimize responsibility.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Opinion: Tennessee's disenfranchisement of minorities: A systematic effort to deny their right to vote

NASHVILLE, TN. - The right to vote is a fundamental part of our democracy, and it is disheartening to see how it has been withheld from minorities in Tennessee. For years, the state has been making it difficult for minorities to cast their ballots by implementing laws that disproportionately affect them.

Read full story
67 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy