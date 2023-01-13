Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking Day

Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash

TULSA, OK. - January 11 is observed as National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness. Oklahoma state and local agencies are taking steps to increase awareness about this issue. The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women estimates that 4,000 people seek help from human trafficking each year.

Experts have stated that traffickers can be people victims trust, while some are strangers they have met online. Therefore, prevention is key when addressing the challenge posed by human trafficking; however, there is also a need for more help for survivors, which organizations like The Demand Project in Tulsa are attempting to provide.

Oklahoma is home to the country's largest capacity campus for trafficked children, run by the nonprofit The Demand Project. This campus has nine buildings providing support and rehabilitation for young survivors. Kristin Weis, The Demand Project's co-founder, and CEO, said,

that this month marks 10 years since she founded the organization and that the need continues to grow."

She further stated,

that even though their campus has room for more than 30 children from all across the nation, they only have enough money and staff to care for 10 at any given time."

According to her statement, anyone can reach out to them—be it members of their local community, victims themselves, teachers, or even DHS personnel—to seek help with human trafficking cases.

According to a report by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), human trafficking is a $150 billion per year industry worldwide, with an estimated 25 million individuals being victimized yearly.

So what can society do to combat this challenge? Cory Box, Jenks Mayor and Vice President of The Demand Project's Board said,

awareness was key in tackling this issue."

His organization gave presentations about how traffickers operate so that preventive measures could be taken against them and children could be kept safe. He suggested that if one could educate kids early on about how dangerous it can be when using online platforms, generations ahead can remain better informed too!

Several arrests have been made recently due to law enforcement's improved understanding of criminal activities related to human trafficking; however, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), their biggest hurdle continues to be victims' reluctance to report cases due to fear which makes it hard for prosecutors in filing charges against perpetrators.

To learn more about The Demand Project's work and how you can get involved, visit its website: https://www.thedemandproject.org/.

As National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness approaches us again, we hope communities across Oklahoma come together not just today but every day so we can end this heinous trade once and for all!