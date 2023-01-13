Wichita, KS

24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled home

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352PAv_0kE5qQZf00
Photo byGaelle MarcelonUnsplash

WICHITA, KS. - A 24-year-old Wichita mother, Dekilah Sellers, is facing formal charges after an investigation revealed that she left her three children home alone just days before Christmas. This week, a Sedgwick County District Court Judge set Sellers' bond at $25,000 for the three counts of aggravated child endangering.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 21 in the 4400 block of East Bayley in southeast Wichita. When police officers arrived to respond to a domestic violence call, they noticed a 4-year-old boy crying on the porch. They believed he was locked out of his home. The officers opened the door and were met with a large amount of smoke inside.

Shortly afterward, officers located two other children inside: a 2-year-old boy sitting on the couch in the living room and a 3-month-old baby in the back bedroom. Fire and EMS personnel at the scene noted that had it not been for their older brother's help and fast response from police officers, both children would've died from smoke inhalation.

Further investigation revealed that Sellers had left her three children unsupervised. At the same time, she went shopping for Christmas presents – leaving all three vulnerable to potential danger if no one had been alerted as quickly as they were.

Fortunately, all three children are safe with no serious injuries. However, a family member has since taken custody of them until further arrangements can be made due to Sellers' current legal situation. 

It remains unclear what punishment or sanctions Sellers may face if convicted for these charges against her. Still, this could have ended up being an incredibly tragic holiday for her family members and those involved in saving these innocent lives from harm's way.

Even though the mom had good intentions when she left her kids at home while shopping for them during Christmas, it resulted in unsafe conditions for her children. The authorities got involved in December 2020, and the mom got charged with a crime.

When you leave kids alone, they can do things that are not safe. This is a problem because it could hurt them or someone else. It is the law to ensure kids are supervised, so they do not get hurt.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wichita# Kansas# Kids alone# Fire# Christmas

Comments / 2

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
3K followers

More from Edy Zoo

Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation

CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Are buyers getting cautious? Appraisal values may be to blame as Connecticut homes are selling above price

HARTFORD, CT. - The housing market in Connecticut has seen a dramatic shift in the past few years. It is no secret that homes are selling for more than their list price, but how much of an increase are we talking about?

Read full story
California State

California voters say 'No' to Critical Race Theory in the classroom, prioritize academic achievement Instead

SACRAMENTO, CA. - In California, a state that prides itself on its progressive values and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, parents and voters are sending a clear message: they are tired of the culture wars steamrolling into their kids' classrooms.

Read full story
69 comments
Manchester, NH

Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternatives

CONCORD, NH. - It is sad that homelessness continues to be a problem in New Hampshire and many other states. Recently, the city of Manchester was granted the ability to evict an encampment of homeless people from public grounds.

Read full story
14 comments

Unfair double standard: Donald Trump unfairly targeted for possessing classified documents, Joe Biden escapes scrutiny

MONTGOMERY, AL. - The hypocrisy of Washington politics is apparent regarding Donald Trump and Joe Biden. While Trump faces an unrelenting 'witch hunt' for being accused of having classified documents in his possession, Joe Biden is scarcely punished for the same accusation. This glaring double standard is a direct affront to true democracy and must be addressed with the utmost urgency.

Read full story
5 comments

West Virginia residents demand action on PFAS contamination in drinking water supply

CHARLESTON, WV. - In West Virginia, a new report has revealed the alarming presence of forever chemicals in dozens of the state's drinking water systems. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) detected at least one kind of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in 67 of West Virginia's drinking water systems, with 20 from surface-water sources and the remaining 47 from groundwater sources primarily concentrated in the Ohio River Valley and Eastern Panhandle regions.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.

Read full story
184 comments
Maryland State

Maryland hospitals at extremely high capacity: Take necessary precautions urged by health officials

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland's health officials are urging the public to be extra cautious and take the necessary precautions as hospitals across the state operate at an extremely high capacity. Hospital beds are over 90% full in some places, with some even reaching close to 100%.

Read full story

Rumors swirl but Disney's Animal Kingdom far from closing its doors as exciting new projects are coming

ORLANDO, FL. - Disney's Animal Kingdom has been the subject of recent speculation, with rumors suggesting that the theme park may soon close its doors. However, these rumors appear unfounded, as there is no indication that this will happen.

Read full story

Opinion: Increasing ventilation is better than banning gas stoves

Gas stoves are a popular and cost-effective kitchen appliance for millions of Americans across the country. Unfortunately, gas stoves have recently come under fire as some seek to ban them due to potential health risks associated with their use.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

74 sheriffs refuse to enforce the ban on semiautomatic weapons in Illinois: "Unconstitutional and unenforceable"

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - There is a showdown between Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the more than six dozen sheriff's offices that have publicly opposed a recently-passed gun control law that bans semiautomatic rifles and other weapons.

Read full story
114 comments

Ending racism in our country: We have a dream, but have we realized it yet?

In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., which has been credited with inspiring social reform and civil rights movements worldwide. In this speech, Dr. King spoke to the many racial injustices he saw in America at the time, such as segregation, poverty, and discrimination based on color or ethnicity.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across America

SACRAMENTO, CA. - Families across the nation are being slaughtered at an alarming rate, leaving parents and children facing gun violence in their homes. The recent shooting in central California, where six people were killed, including a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, is just one example. This tragedy illustrates how pervasive such violence has become.

Read full story
9 comments
Alabama State

Darius Miles: A tale of wasted potential, shattered dreams, and tragic outcomes

TUSCALOOSA, AL. - In a world of sports idolatry, young athletes often fail to realize their enormous responsibility as role models. As a result, when they are presented with the opportunity to rise to stardom, they are rarely prepared for the temptations that come along with it. Unfortunately, this can lead to an unfortunate pattern of recklessness and criminal behavior that often results in wasted potential and shattered dreams.

Read full story
23 comments

Rural America's eviction crisis: A growing crisis with little to no support

COLUMBIA, SC. - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues ravaging communities across the nation, many American renters face a harsh reality: mounting evictions in rural America have mainly gone unnoticed by government entities. While urban areas with higher populations have been studied and monitored more closely, the plight of rural America's evicted renters has mainly been ignored.

Read full story
Nevada State

Nevada leads the nation in worst public housing crisis, with thousands without adequate shelter

CARSON CITY, NV. - Nevada has long been recognized for its high-profile casino resorts, but beneath the glitz and glamor lies a deepening housing crisis that has left thousands of Nevadans without adequate shelter.

Read full story
43 comments

15 municipalities allow non-citizens to vote in local elections: Does this impact the US political landscape?

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Every election cycle, the issue of voting rights for non-citizens becomes a heated topic in the United States. Some argue that non-citizens should not be allowed to vote in federal, state, or local elections as they are not citizens and do not hold political power. In contrast, others believe allowing them to exercise their right to vote would benefit the country.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Republicans in Texas push for suppressive voting legislation despite demographic changes

AUSTIN, TX. - In Texas, Republican lawmakers have been pushing for greater voting restrictions and harsher penalties for illegal voting. Some see the legislation as a way to suppress the votes of marginalized communities. In contrast, others argue that the measures are necessary to protect the integrity of elections and ensure fair results.

Read full story
129 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma leads the country in domestic violence cases: Here is what the state is doing about it

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Domestic violence is a pervasive problem in Oklahoma, and the statistics are staggering. According to recent research, an estimated 49.1% of women and 40.7% of men in Oklahoma experience domestic abuse – physical, rape, or stalking – during their lifetimes. This is the highest percentage in the United States and places Oklahoma third nationwide for the number of women killed by male offenders in single-victim homicides.

Read full story
20 comments
Jefferson Parish, LA

Opinion: Creating a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement - No more covering up for wrongdoing

BATON ROUGE, LA. - In recent years, the public has become far more aware of police officers covering up for each other. There have been numerous examples of officials skewing facts in their favor to minimize responsibility.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy