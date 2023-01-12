Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workers

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

CHESAPEAKE, VA. - Kynd Hearts Home Health Care LLC, a Chesapeake home health care company, has been ordered to pay more than $1.5 million to 194 workers in back wages and liquidated damages for failing to compensate them with overtime adequately.

This comes after the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division filed a complaint against the company in September 2020, but this is not the first time Kynd Hearts has violated the Fair Labor Standards Act: they were found guilty of similar violations in 2014 as well.

The investigation revealed that Kynd Hearts had implemented an illegal payment scheme to reduce employees' hourly rates depending on how many hours they worked. They then paid overtime based on these reduced rates instead of regular ones.

Furthermore, the company was found to have failed to record total premium pay for all overtime hours worked in a workweek in its payroll records.

Shawndell D. Harris and Alvonda Evans, co-owners of Kynd Hearts Home Health Care LLC, were held legally accountable for these violations by Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda, who stated:

The U.S. Department of Labor will hold employers who repeatedly and willfully fail to comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act legally accountable."

Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman also commented on this violation:

The employers knew their obligations to pay proper overtime rates, and yet, they willfully disregarded the law and denied workers all of their hard-earned wages. That is wage theft, and it will not be tolerated".

The verdict was issued in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Norfolk. It included an injunction forbidding future violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

This court case was exceptional because employers do not usually follow the law regarding how much they pay their workers. As a result, the Department of Labor (DOL) found that 22,000 healthcare workers were not paid enough for their work.

They were owed a total of 14.9 million dollars. This shows how important it is for employers to follow the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) when they have employees who might be taken advantage of.

If you think your employer is breaking federal labor laws, like FLSA or other laws about minimum wage or child labor, you can call 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243) for help. They will tell you what to do next if you need to take legal action against your employer.