South Pasadena residents relocate entire population of peafowl amid complaints

Photo by Lenstravelier on Unsplash

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. - South Pasadena has begun relocating its entire population of peafowl due to resident complaints. For three weeks in December, Jonathan Gonzalez, owner of Long Beach-based Raptor Inc., was tasked with plucking 47 peafowls from around the city's Monterey Hills community.

The relocation effort came after months of discussion in City Council meetings and open forums, a petition drive, and debate among citizens, bird experts, and law enforcement personnel. The decision has been met with mixed reactions from South Pasadena residents, with some appreciating the move to protect their gardens and sidewalks from being fouled by droppings and others lamenting the displacement of these colorful birds.

The sheer volume of peafowl in South Pasadena had become an issue for residents. Their loud screeches in the morning were likened to a howling infant, while their presence created traffic jams when people stopped to observe them or take photographs.

Unfortunately, they have also caused damage to vehicles and homes by scratching paint jobs or destroying gardens - activities that have proven hard to prevent despite Los Angeles County’s ban on feeding them since 2021 that carries a fine of up to $1,000.

The number of peafowls in local communities is also limited; San Marino and Pasadena also have bans on feeding while La Cañada Flintridge limits its population to nine birds and removes any additional ones. Despite this regulation, however, there are still estimates that more than 100 peacocks inhabit South Pasadena alone - leading to the current relocation project taking place across California’s private ranches and estates.

It has been a difficult process for Gonzalez who must capture these birds with “low visibility” and “little notice” to avoid conflict with those who oppose the procedure. When asked about his work he commented that

It’s never an easy choice but this is what South Pasadena wanted...and this is the way I accomplish that."

This relocation effort serves as an important reminder about how humans interact with nature in urban settings - particularly during times when our cities are densely populated by both people and animals alike. To keep our urban environments healthy we must put regulations into place that both respects our native species as well as make sure we protect ourselves from potential problems caused by these animals living so close together.

It may be too late for South Pasadena's peafowl. Still, hopefully, their example will help other communities make informed decisions about how best to ensure peaceful coexistence between human beings and wildlife before drastic measures like relocation need to take place.