Woman shot to death in Joliet, toddler found unharmed in car

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcdXG_0kAXKxhN00
JOLIET, IL - The city of Joliet, Illinois was shaken early Sunday morning when a 24-year-old woman was tragically killed in a shooting incident. According to the Will County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as Maya A. Smith of Joliet

In a grim discovery, a 2-year-old girl was found unharmed in the backseat of the car. The toddler was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation.

The shooting occurred at around 12:21 a.m., when officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street and found Smith dead inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Joliet police news release. 

Detectives canvassed the area and representatives from the Will County Coroner's Office arrived on-site and pronounced Smith dead upon their arrival.

As of now, police are working hard to identify suspects or persons involved in this case, and have urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward and help bring justice for the victim's family. 

The community has rallied together to help police, and anonymous tips can be left with Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or through an online submission.

This shooting is the first homicide of 2021 in Joliet and unfortunately the third shooting incident within a week on Clement Street. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old shot himself in the hand and an acquaintance in the stomach during a reckless discharge incident, while a 23-year-old shot at parked cars on Thursday. These incidents have caused unease among residents as they question their safety living in this area.

Gun violence is a serious issue that plagues many communities across America, making it important that we all come together to address this issue and find solutions to prevent similar events from occurring in the future. 

The Joliet Police Department has stated that they will not rest until the responsible parties are brought to justice, and have asked for any information that could help solve this crime.

In an effort to honor the victim's memory and bring awareness to gun violence, a memorial vigil was hosted on Sunday evening near Clement Street. Residents gathered together with balloons and lit candles as they stood by Maya’s vehicle in remembrance of her life.

Our hearts go out to the family of Maya A. Smith during this tragic time, while we continue to work toward finding ways to put an end to gun-related incidents in our community. 

We hope that justice is served swiftly so that her family can find some peace in this difficult situation. We must remember that gun violence is an issue that affects us all and should be taken seriously. It is our collective responsibility to ensure the safety of our citizens and prevent future tragedies from occurring.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. In the meantime, we encourage everyone with information on this case to contact the Joliet Police Department or Will County Crime Stoppers. Let's honor Maya’s memory by making sure similar incidents don't happen again. Together we can make a difference to help keep our community safe.

# Joliet# Illinois# Murder# Homicide# Chicago

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects.

