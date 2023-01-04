House Speakership race goes to third ballot in century

WASHINGTON, DC - The race for Speaker of the US House of Representatives took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the necessary 218 votes on a second ballot. Instead, McCarthy received 203 votes, the same as on the first ballot.

In comparison, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) received 212 votes, winning the support of the entire Democratic caucus. This marks the first time in over a century that the Speakership race has gone to a third ballot.

On the first ballot, McCarthy's opponents had split their votes among several lawmakers. Still, they coalesced around Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on the second ballot.

Jordan received 19 votes, despite nominating McCarthy for Speaker and subsequently voting for him. Jordan has said he does not want to serve as Speaker but would prefer to chair the House Judiciary Committee.

The list of Jordan's supporters includes:

Representatives Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Dan Bishop (NC), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Michael Cloud (Texas), Eli Crane (Ariz.), Andrew Clyde (Ga.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Andy Harris (Md.), Mary Miller (Ill.), Ralph Norman (SC), Scott Perry (Pa.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), Chip Roy (Texas), and Representatives-elect Josh Brecheen (Okla.), Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.), Andy Ogles (Tenn.), and Keith Self (Texas).

Jordan emphasized the importance of unity among Republicans, saying that

the differences between Joyce and Jordan or Biggs and Bacon, they pale in comparison to the differences between us and the left, which now, unfortunately, controls the other party."

He listed three critical objectives for the 118th Congress:

  • Passing bills to address problems,
  • Approving budgets and government funding through regular order,
  • And conducting investigations and oversight.

McCarthy, who has vowed to stay in the race for as long as it takes to become Speaker, did not win any additional Republican votes on the second ballot.

Representative Bob Good (R-Va.), who voted for Biggs on the first ballot, said that McCarthy's opponents support Jordan because he does not want the job, calling him a "reluctant warrior." Good said,

The leading vote-getter for the Republican Party will do or say anything to win. That desperation has set where his life's ambition has been for this job. That's part of what makes him wrong for this job."

It remains to be seen what will happen on the third ballot, as both sides appear unwilling to back down. McCarthy has the support of the majority of the Republican caucus. Still, he has been unable to win over the 19 Republicans who voted against him on both ballots.

On the other hand, Jordan has won the support of a smaller group of lawmakers. Still, he has positioned himself as a unifying figure willing to serve.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Jordan has said he does not want to be Speaker but is being nominated by his colleagues as a way to block McCarthy. This has led some to question whether Jordan would serve if he were to win on the third ballot.

The uncertainty surrounding the Speakership race has added to the high tension and division within the House of Representatives. With a narrowly divided Congress and a president who has been impeached and is set to stand trial in the Senate, the stakes are high for the leadership of the House.

It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner of the Speakership race and how they will lead the chamber through what promises to be a challenging and contentious period.

