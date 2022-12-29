WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, has been outfitted with a new computer system, Cerner, despite the many issues at the VA hospital in Spokane.

The Cerner system was meant to update the VA's existing computer system. Still, it has caused numerous problems for healthcare workers and veterans in the Inland Northwest, according to the VA Office of Inspector General.

Staff and veteran advocates at the Walla Walla VA have expressed their frustration with the Cerner system, citing concerns about potential adverse outcomes, including death, if the system continues to be used.

In addition, the system has exacerbated staffing problems, causing key employees to leave and making hiring more difficult.

The decreased capacity at the hospital has forced more veterans to seek care in the private sector, resulting in longer wait times and higher costs for taxpayers who fund VA care.

In February 2022, the Union-Bulletin editorial board called on the VA not to install the Cerner system in Walla Walla until its issues were resolved. Congress members have also opposed further rollout of the software.

Despite this, the system is still being used in clinics and hospitals in the Inland Northwest, the Midwest, and southern Oregon.

The Cerner system, now owned by tech giant Oracle following a $28.3 billion acquisition, has been plagued by prescription errors, incorrect patient information, delays in follow-up care, and inefficient workflows.

These problems have resulted in decreased productivity and have made working at the hospital physically and mentally draining for employees. In addition, VA leaders have acknowledged that the system is not ready for safe deployment in other locations, including Seattle, Boise, and Portland.

Many employees have spoken out about the problems with the Cerner system but fear reprisals for doing so. As a result, some have chosen to leave their positions at the hospital. In contrast, others remain due to their dedication to their coworkers and the VA's mission.

The Cerner system has also raised concerns about the potential privatization of the VA, the most extensive healthcare system in the country. It serves over 9 million veterans at almost 1,300 clinics and hospitals.

Despite the numerous issues with the Cerner system, VA officials have not fully addressed the problems or provide solutions. As a result, some employees have suggested that the VA revert to its old computer system, as it was more efficient and reliable.

Others have called for the Cerner system to be scrapped entirely and for the VA to pursue a different electronic health record system.

In the meantime, the Cerner system continues to cause problems for healthcare workers and veterans. It remains to be seen if and when the VA will address these issues.

The VA needs to prioritize the safety and well-being of its employees and veterans and find a solution that meets the needs of all parties involved.