Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continue

Photo by Photo by The Tampa Bay Estuary Program on Unsplash

TACOMA, Wash. - University Place and Day Island, two neighborhoods in the Tacoma area of Western Washington, faced several weather-related issues on Tuesday.

Strong winds and high tides brought flooding and power outages to the region. At the same time, soggy soil and heavy rain increased the risk of landslides and falling trees.

According to a spokesperson for Tacoma Public Utilities, approximately 1,500 residents of University Place lost power for a few hours on Tuesday morning due to a tree limb falling in the wind.

Meanwhile, residents of Day Island were hit by high tides that brought Puget Sound ashore, flooding roads and homes in the southern part of the neighborhood.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue personnel went door-to-door to check on residents, finding that while many homes had water inside, no one was injured or needed to be rescued.

Assistant Chief Scott Adams said similar flooding was reported in homes near Sunset Beach Road just north of Chambers Bay.

Katie Ecklund, a resident of Day Island, reported that the flooding affected the northern part of the island as well. She estimated that her crawlspace filled up with about 10 inches of water before it started to recede at around 10 a.m.

As a result, Ecklund and her husband had to hold down two pieces of decking that floated up in their backyard to prevent them from washing away.

The Tacoma area is currently under a flood watch until Wednesday morning. With days of rain leaving behind saturated soil, the risk of landslides and falling trees remains high.

As a result, officials are urging residents to be cautious and to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.