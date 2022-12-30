Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond

Photo by Photo by Paul Kapischka on Unsplash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.

Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, stating that

after not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property yesterday and divers located Dr. Payan's body under the ice today."

Authorities believe that Payan, who specialized in psychiatry and graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017, would have been deceased before being reported missing due to the severe weather conditions on the day that he left his residence and the fact that his body was found in the water.

Before recovering his body, Payan's property had been searched with K-9 dogs, drones, and on foot.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and toxicology testing to aid in investigating this incident.

The BLDPS thanked the Jackson County Dive Team, Michigan Search and Rescue, J-DART, the neighbors, and the public for their assistance in the search for Payan.

The update from the BLDPS concluded by expressing condolences for Payan's family and friends.

Payan was last seen leaving his place of employment, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, on Thursday afternoon. His vehicle was later found at his residence in Leoni Township.

Still, he had had no contact with his employer, family, or friends since then. Payan's death came when severe weather conditions swept across the Midwest and East Coast of the United States. This historic winter storm has claimed the lives of at least 50 people, 27 of whom were in Buffalo.

New York's Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that 14 victims were found outside. In contrast, others died due to power outages and storm-related delays for emergency responders.

