Terminally ill patient's use of THC-infused products leads to controversy in Kansas

HAYS, Kan. - The Hays Police Department and Hays Medical Center in Kansas have received threats following the publication of an article about a controversial incident on December 19.

The police chief, Don Scheibler, has called the article "misleading" and claims that the incident was mischaracterized as a "raid." Nevertheless, the situation has gained attention worldwide.

According to Chief Scheibler, officers were called to HaysMed after hospital staff discovered that a patient, 69-year-old Greg Bretz, was using THC-infused products in his hospital room.

The hospital was reportedly concerned about the potential fire hazard and the impact on Bretz's health. The products were confiscated and turned over to the police, but Bretz was not arrested. He was issued a ticket instead.

However, Chief Scheibler stated that the officer who wrote the ticket did not feel comfortable doing so and requested that the charge be dismissed. The charge was eventually dismissed on Tuesday, eight days after the incident occurred.

Bretz's son, Lee, has spoken out about the situation, stating that his father is terminally ill and that the chemotherapy he has been receiving has not been effective.

Lee claims that his father has been using THC-infused products to manage his pain and that confiscating these products has harmed his health. He has called for the legalization of medical marijuana in Kansas to help terminally ill patients like his father.

Chief Scheibler has acknowledged that the conversation surrounding medical marijuana needs to continue. Still, he has also emphasized that the officers involved in this case acted under state and city laws. He stated,

We shouldn't have laws on the books that we don't want enforced, and if we want us to be compassionate, if we want us to help people, we have to address this issue in some fashion."

While Chief Scheibler has defended the actions of the officers involved in the incident, the controversy has sparked a debate about the use of medical marijuana in Kansas.

Medical marijuana is currently not legal in the state. However, some have called for its legalization as a means of helping terminally ill patients like Greg Bretz manage their pain and other symptoms.

Opponents of medical marijuana legalization argue that the drug is unsafe and that there are other, more effective methods to manage pain and other symptoms.

They also point to the potential for abuse and the risks associated with using marijuana, especially for those who are already ill.

However, supporters of medical marijuana legalization argue that it has been proven effective in managing pain and other symptoms and can be a safer alternative to other, more addictive, and dangerous medications.

They also argue that terminally ill patients should have the right to choose the best treatment options for them and that the government should not stand in the way of their access to relief.

As the debate continues, it is clear that the incident involving Greg Bretz and the Hays Police Department has brought the issue of medical marijuana to the forefront.

While it remains to be seen whether Kansas will legalize medical marijuana shortly, it is clear that the issue will continue to be a source of discussion and controversy in the state.