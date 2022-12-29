Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residence

Photo by Photo by Ada Moisă on Unsplash

PROVIDENCE, RI. - On Friday, 27-year-old Brian Medina was arrested and is now facing felony kidnapping charges after breaking into a residence in Providence and holding a mother and her daughter against their will.

According to reports, Medina was driving a heavily tinted black Mercedes SUV when police saw him speeding in Silver Lake. When they attempted to pull him over, Medina tried evading them and eventually flipped the vehicle on Route 10.

Medina and a passenger fled the scene, with the passenger being apprehended quickly. Still, Medina managed to escape to the adjacent West End neighborhood.

A neighbor alerted police to a man attempting to break into houses on the street. When they could not contact the residents of one particular apartment, they forced entry and apprehended Medina.

The victims were reportedly highly emotional and said Medina had forbidden them from answering the door or their phones. Medina faces multiple charges, including breaking, kidnapping, robbery, and gun charges.

Records show that Medina has a history of arrests, including domestic violence and unlawful breaking charges, and has had bail set at $30,000 surety. A pre-arraignment conference is scheduled for March.

Medina's alleged actions have understandably caused concern and fear in the community. Of course, breaking into a home is a serious crime.

Still, the added element of holding the residents against their will and intimidating them by forbidding them from answering the door or their phones only adds to the severity of the situation.

Kidnapping is a serious charge that can carry severe consequences if Medina is found guilty.

It is important to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and Medina is entitled to a fair trial.

However, if the allegations against him are true, it is imperative that justice is served and that Medina is held accountable for his actions.

No one should ever have to fear for their safety in their own home, and it is imperative that the community feels secure and protected.

It is unclear at this time what may have motivated Medina to break into the residence and hold the mother and daughter against their will. It is also not known if he has an attorney or how he plans to defend himself against the charges.

It will be important to follow this case as it develops and to see how the legal system handles the charges against Medina. In the meantime, the community is urged to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.