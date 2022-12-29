Joliet man arrested after pressing loaded gun against relative's chest

Photo by Photo by Maria Lysenko on Unsplash

JOLIET, IL. - A violent incident occurred in Joliet, Illinois, on Wednesday morning when 59-year-old Jose Juarez pressed a loaded gun against a female relative's chest during a family disturbance inside their home.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Liberty Street, on the city's east side. When Joliet police arrived on the scene, they found a woman climbing out of a front window, who told officers that Juarez was still inside the house with another adult relative.

According to police reports, while inside the residence, Juarez pressed a handgun against the victim's chest, leading to a scuffle over the weapon. The victim briefly gained control of the handgun, but Juarez pulled her hair and attempted to choke her.

He then grabbed the pistol and struck the victim with it. When the victim tried to escape, Juarez blocked her path and took her cell phone to prevent her from calling 911.

The victim eventually escaped through a bedroom window, where police officers surrounded the house. A crisis negotiator came to speak with Juarez, who surrendered by walking out the rear of the house. Inside the residence, officers recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

Jose Juarez is charged with domestic battery, hindering the reporting of domestic violence, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, illegal use of a weapon, possession of unlawful ammunition, no FOID (Firearms Owners Identification card), aggravated assault, and reckless conduct. His bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

This disturbing incident highlights the importance of addressing domestic violence and ensuring that victims have the resources and support they need to escape abusive situations.

It also serves as a reminder of the dangers of firearms in the hands of those who may not be responsible or stable enough to handle them.

We hope that justice will be served in this case and that the victim can receive the help and support she needs to heal and move forward.