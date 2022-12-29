Photo by Photo by Tbel Abuseridze on Unsplash

LOUISVILLE, Kent. - Pharmacies across the United States face a nationwide shortage of pharmacists, particularly at high-volume retail chains such as CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this shortage. As a result, pharmacists took on additional work, including administering vaccines, and many chose to retire earlier than planned.

The pharmacists' national trade group has complained of widespread "burnout" among its members, leading chains to offer big bonuses and invest in automation to reduce workload and attract pharmacists.

The shortage may be particularly acute in the Louisville, Kentucky area, as pharmacists have options for employment at several e-commerce facilities attracted to the region due to its proximity to the UPS global air hub.

These facilities, including Chewy and Rx Crossroads by McKesson, have poached pharmacists from community pharmacies and hospitals.

Sondra Tapper-Williams, a Louisville pharmacist, spoke of the demanding and frantic nature of retail pharmacy work, saying shifts could run as long as 14 hours with no breaks. As a result, it was common for pharmacies to close briefly for staff breaks.

Data shows that fewer people are interested in entering the profession, with the number of applicants to U.S. pharmacy schools steadily declining since a 2012-2013 peak of 17,617.

In 2020-2021, there were 13,324 applicants, around a third fewer than a decade ago.

One Kroger store in Louisville faced a pharmacy closure due to a lack of available pharmacists. First, employees rolled down the folding doors to the in-grocery pharmacy at 3 p.m.

Then, they posted a sign stating that prescriptions could not be filled until the following day at 9 a.m. Kroger did not respond to a request for comment.

Still, the incident highlights the strain on the pharmacy industry caused by the pandemic and the shortage of pharmacists.

The shortage of pharmacists is causing problems for customers, as pharmacies are forced to close early or turn away prescriptions due to a lack of staff.

It also places additional pressure on the pharmacists working, leading to burnout and a higher retirement rate. This could have long-term consequences for the industry, as fewer people choose to enter the profession and fewer pharmacists are available to meet the demand.

However, some steps can be taken to address the shortage of pharmacists and improve the situation for both customers and industry professionals.

One solution is to invest in automation and other technological solutions to reduce the workload on pharmacists and improve efficiency.

Another is to address the issue of burnout and work to create a better work-life balance for pharmacists. This could involve implementing policies such as shorter shifts or more frequent breaks.

It is also important to work to increase the number of people entering the profession, perhaps by promoting the rewards and benefits of a career in pharmacy or providing more support and resources for students entering pharmacy school.

Overall, the shortage of pharmacists is a significant issue affecting pharmacies across the country and causing customer problems.

Therefore, it is vital to address the root causes of the shortage and take steps to improve the situation for both pharmacists and those in need of their services.