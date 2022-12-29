Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal court

Photo by Photo by Gilles Lambert on Unsplash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Former Little Rock teacher's assistant Augustus "Gus" Shenker admitted to three counts of child pornography production in federal court on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was indicted in June 2021 after the FBI received a tip about seven child pornography videos stored in an online directory linked to Shenker's email.

Shenker was a teaching assistant at Miss Selma's School, a Little Rock early education center serving children from 18 months to fifth grade, at the time of the offense.

During a search of Shenker's home and seizure of his cell phone, the FBI discovered six videos showing Shenker inappropriately touching children in a school classroom.

An additional 19 videos were found in a hidden folder on the phone, all taken at the school. Further investigation revealed thousands of child abuse images on Shenker's phone and other devices.

Although Shenker admitted to having a previous problem with child pornography, he claimed to have stopped viewing it. Miss Selma's School released a statement saying they were cooperating with the investigation and that Shenker is no longer employed there.

The grand jury indicted Shenker on June 1, 2021, for 22 counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Shenker pleaded guilty to three production counts on Tuesday.

Child pornography is a serious crime that victimizes children and can have long-lasting effects on their well-being. Individuals must report any suspicious activity or possession of child pornography to the authorities to help protect children and bring perpetrators to justice.

If you or someone you know has information about child abuse or exploitation, you can report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at www.cybertipline.org.