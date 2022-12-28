Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incident

Photo by Photo by pariwat pannium on Unsplash

HOUSTON, Tex. - Keisha Lynette Christmas was arrested last week after allegedly abducting her former manager from a Smoothie King restaurant on Richmond Avenue in Houston, Texas.

According to charging documents, Christmas had gone to the restaurant to pick up her last paycheck after being fired the day before. When she arrived and discovered that her manager was not present, another employee informed her of her termination.

At this point, it is believed that Christmas became enraged and began yelling before grabbing money from behind the register.

When the manager returned shortly after that, Christmas allegedly began berating her and demanding payment.

In an attempt to get what she wanted, Christmas grabbed the manager by the neck and began slamming her head into the wall while shouting, "You're not going to ruin my Christmas," as witnesses looked on in horror.

Next, she reportedly forced the victim across the street to a Wells Fargo bank, demanding more money from an ATM.

At this point, Christmas also held onto the victim's phone as bait while threatening further violence if she attempted to escape.

After withdrawing additional cash due to fear for her life, the victim was free. Christmas took off with her daughter, who had been screaming at her mother throughout much of the incident.

Once back at Smoothie King, the victim contacted the police, and the security footage reviewed by investigators showed what occurred during this harrowing episode.

To make matters worse, prosecutors later reported that Christmas sent multiple threats via text message afterward, hinting at further retaliation were it not for law enforcement intervention.

Before this happened, court records say that Christmas was fired from Smoothie King. This was because she kept arriving late or not showing up for work.

It is clear that she may have felt angry when she learned she had been fired just a few days before one of America's favorite holidays.

Additionally, Christmas had already been out on bond for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, which occurred during June of this year, according to said records.

This means that she had already been charged with a crime before the attack on her former manager.

She was also charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery with bodily injury, and retaliation in connection with last week's attack.

The story of Keisha Lynette Christmas is an example of what can happen when someone gets angry and does not know how to deal with it properly.

This is especially true when emotions run high, like during the holiday season.