In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn Steelman

Photo by Photo by Sebastian Pichler on Unsplash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On June 24, 2021, the body of 28-year-old Laekyn Steelman was found in Five Points in Huntsville, Alabama.

Following an investigation by the Huntsville Police Department, two individuals were arrested and charged with corpse abuse: Quartney Marie Smith, 38, and Joseph Stack.

According to police reports, Smith and Stack had been engaging in illegal drug activity with Steelman over the weekend at home on Sutcliff Drive when Steelman overdosed.

Smith and Stack then dumped her body, where it was found four days later on Thursday morning.

On July 10, 2022 – just over a year after Steelman's death – Stack also passed away. Smith is still facing charges for corpse abuse of Steelman's body and has since been released from jail on a $15,000 bond.

However, she has also been indicted by a Grand Jury for

treating a human corpse…in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities".

The incident has drawn heavy criticism from residents within the community who are grieving for Steelman. Many are outraged at the disregard for her life.

In addition, many are demanding justice for Laekyn and her family, who have been left without answers since her disappearance last year.

The case has also caused many to question the severity of charges surrounding corpse abuse in Alabama. State laws regarding this crime are defined in Title 13A-12-131 of the Code of Alabama, which states that

a person commits the crime of corpse abuse if he or she treats any dead human body or human remains in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities."

This definition has led many to believe that those accused should be held accountable to higher standards due to their blatant disregard for Steelman's life.

As this case develops, more details may come to light regarding what exactly happened between Smith and Stack leading up to Steelman's death.

Some people are angry about what happened to Laekyn. This might cause changes in how cases like this are dealt with in the future.

These changes could help provide justice for Laekyn and other victims whose lives have been taken too soon through diseases, violence, or negligence.