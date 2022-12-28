Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sector

Photo by Photo by Kevin Payan on Unsplash

EL PASO, Tex. - The Biden administration is moving to expand its migrant processing capabilities in the El Paso sector. This region has seen a large influx of migrants since 2020.

As a result, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Tuesday that they are building an immigration processing facility near U.S. 54 at Mesquite Hills with a capacity of up to 1,000 migrants at a time.

The new facility is being set up as part of President Joe Biden's plans to end the controversial Title 42 policy that former President Donald Trump enacted.

This policy allowed border agents to rapidly expel more than 2 million people who have crossed the United States illegally since 2020.

A CBP official stated that U.S. Border Patrol processing coordinators, federal personnel, and contractors would staff the new facility.

The Central Processing Station near U.S. 54 and Hondo Pass has been used throughout the migrant surge, currently holding up to 5,100 migrants over capacity, according to the City of El Paso's migrant dashboard report. This report states that there were 1,800 migrants in custody in El Paso on Monday alone.

With many migrants coming through this area, those seeking asylum could have to wait a long time if they have not already been processed under Title 42 or cannot find another way to enter the country.

In addition, this situation further strains border patrol agents, who could become overwhelmed while managing such high traffic volumes along with their regular duties as law enforcement officials.

The opening of this new facility will help with some of the pressures. Still, we will need more resources from local communities. For example, people may need help finding a place to stay or getting medical attention. Some people may need a lawyer.

The government will also examine any possible problems with too many people using the facilities or if it would be safe. They will also consider how this might affect trade operations between Mexico and the United States because they are close.

It is still being determined how exactly these matters will be addressed. Still, it does seem clear that CBP is looking to make significant changes to ensure better management of migration flows in the coming months.

There could be a lot of changes in border policies in 2021. This is because these changes' launch date is the same time as when some court decisions will be made about these policies.

So this is a critical time for everyone involved with this issue, both in the United States and in other countries.