85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in Durham

Photo by Photo by Kerem Karaarslan on Unsplash

DURHAM, N.C. - City of Durham officials recently responded to an incident involving an overflow of untreated sewage, estimated at around 85 gallons, entering a tributary near Ellerbe Creek.

On Tuesday morning, there was an incident in the 3200 block of North Duke Street. A contractor accidentally left a sewer plug in place after working in the area.

Durham city workers were quickly able to contain the situation and took steps to mitigate further environmental damage.

We did some things to fix the problem. First, we stopped the water from going downstream. Next, we sent the water back into the sewer system. Then we flushed the creek and told state authorities what happened. No one was in danger because of this incident." Said a worker.

Nevertheless, city officials are taking this spill seriously and are undertaking further investigations into how it occurred to prevent similar incidents from happening.

In addition, they are working with state agencies such as the Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Water Resources to ensure that proper protocols are being followed for all such work near creeks and other bodies of water.

"We take our responsibility for protecting our environment very seriously," said Mayor William V. Bell Jr., "and we will continue to investigate this incident thoroughly so that we can better understand what happened and take appropriate action."

He added that the city is committed to ensuring that all contractors performing such work adhere to all necessary safety standards.

As part of their ongoing investigations, Durham city officials are currently examining whether or not any laws were broken concerning this spill.

They hope that such an event will not occur again. But, if it does, they will be prepared for it because they are trying to understand what went wrong.

At present, this spill has caused little long-term environmental damage; however, only time will tell whether or not this remains true over time.

Durham residents should feel good knowing that their government is responsible for taking care of the environment and is working hard to make sure something like this does not happen again.