Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's stores

Photo by Photo by Andrew Valdivia on Unsplash

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo was hit with a massive winter storm on Friday that has wreaked havoc throughout the city.

The Bomb Cyclone of 2022 has caused power outages, transportation closures, and other issues for citizens struggling to get back on their feet.

Unfortunately, the situation has taken an even darker turn as looters have begun breaking into stores around the city and stealing items.

Videos of stores being ransacked and people running out carrying various items have spread quickly across social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook. Mayor Byron Brown released a statement denouncing these looters as "the lowest of the low" while calling them "reprehensible."

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia added that officers know what is happening and are working on getting an accurate count of how many incidents there have been.

So far, few arrests have been made, but police prioritize saving lives in this harsh winter storm.

One such store that was looted was Rick's Sports Apparel near Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue. According to reports shared with local news 2 On Your Side, the store's windows were broken, and people were seen exiting with bags of items.

Another business affected by looting was Broadway Market, where Camellia Meats had a retail outlet. Patrick Cichocki, one of its owners, said their cash register was stolen though fortunately, nothing was in it.

Unfortunately, he said these looters weren't after food or medicine, suggesting they were taking advantage of a natural disaster for personal gain. Other stores, such as Rent-To-Owns, were also targeted as looters took TVs and other electronics from their shelves.

Mayor Brown expressed his disappointment towards the situation, saying,

It's heartbreaking... when this is all over [the community] will have nowhere to go to get the things they need."

He encouraged people to contact law enforcement if they saw anything like this happen again or if they had any information about it.

Anybody who wishes to share helpful information can do so anonymously through Buffalo Police Department's confidential Tip Line at 716-847-2255 or in person at any nearby police station or precinct office location.

It is important to give law enforcement accurate information so they can do their job better. This way, the right person will be accused and go to court.