MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Alexandra Eckersley, who was adopted by Dennis Eckersley, a famous baseball player, is in big trouble.

She faces a felony charge after her newborn baby was found outside in the cold without any clothes on. It was early Monday morning, and the temperature was only 18 degrees!

Officials say that they got a report of a woman who had a baby in a tent in the woods near West Side Arena at around 1 am.

Eckersley, 26 years old, lied to authorities about where the baby was and said that she had given birth too early.

After searching for an hour, police found the baby uncovered and struggling to breathe on the floor of a tent near the Piscataqua River at Electric Street. The infant was transported to Catholic Medical Center, but the baby's current health status is unclear.

Eckersley was arrested for putting a child in danger. She will go to court on Tuesday. Manchester Fire Chief David Flurey said that Eckersley is the daughter of Dennis Eckersley.

Dennis Eckersley had a successful career in the MLB, playing for 24 seasons with teams such as the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, and St. Louis Cardinals from 1975 to 1998.

He was named to the All-Star team six times, won the American League Most Valuable Player award in 1992, and won the American League Cy Young Award in 1992.

He was named the American League Championship Series MVP in 1988 before winning a World Series with the Athletics in 1989. Eckersley was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004.

It is unclear at this time what led to the alleged reckless conduct by Alexandra Eckersley or the circumstances surrounding the birth of her newborn baby.

However, the incident has understandably caused concern and outrage among the community, with many expressing condolences for the infant and calling for justice.

The Manchester Police Department is investigating the case and has not released any further information. However, it is important to note that Eckersley is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

It will be up to the legal system to determine the case's specifics and whether Eckersley is guilty of the charges she is facing.

Dennis Eckersley, now retired from professional baseball, has not commented on the incident involving his adopted daughter.

The safety and well-being of children are of the utmost importance, and any instances of neglect or abuse must be taken seriously and addressed appropriately.

In cases like these, it is important to remember that the legal system is in place to ensure justice is served and to protect the rights of all involved.

As the investigation into this case continues, it is crucial for everyone to be careful and to report any suspected child abuse or neglect to the proper authorities. The well-being and safety of children are always a top priority.