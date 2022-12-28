Photo by Photo by Kieran White on Unsplash

MAYS LANDING, N.J. - A New Jersey woman is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Day in Mays Landing.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and detained in the Atlantic County Justice Facility after police responded to a report of an injured man at her home late that evening.

Upon arrival, authorities found the deceased 57-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim had been involved in local politics for years, running as a Republican candidate for the Township Committee in 2019 and serving on the Planning Board.

He was also an avid volunteer for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. In addition, Marylue and David Wigglesworth shared one adult son who has not yet spoken out publicly about the situation.

According to photos on Marylue's Facebook page, the couple seemed content with one another. They even showed affection to each other through their posts online. However, authorities have yet to disclose a motive for this shocking crime.

The incident has sparked outrage among civilians and law enforcement officials alike. Yet, Christmas is typically a joyous day full of family traditions rather than violence.

Police are continuing their investigation into this troubling event and ask that anyone with information reach out by calling 609-909-7666 or submitting anonymous tips via https://www.acpo.org/tips.

No one knows what happened on Christmas Day in Mays Landing, but people will remember it for a long time. David Wigglesworth died, and people are sad about it.

As we learn more about Marylue Wigglesworth's case, we should be prepared for more upsetting news. But we should also hope that justice will be served soon so those affected can start healing without any more delays or problems.