Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, Connecticut

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. - A heartbreaking tragedy occurred on Christmas night in North Haven, Connecticut when a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department was killed in the line of duty.

The firefighter, Matthias Wirtz, 46, died from injuries he sustained while responding to an early morning blaze at a four-family home.

Chief Paul Januszewski expressed sorrow for the loss and spoke with reporters about Wirtz's dedication and commitment to his job.

Januszewski said he began working for the department around the same time as Wirtz and that the firefighter was excited about recently being tasked as a driver.

He was everybody's friend. He was a great person. He was a great family man," Januszewski said. "He would do anything for anybody."

Firefighters were called to the multi-family home shortly after 1 a.m., where they discovered heavy fire from the back of the three-story building and flames reaching into the attic.

The Connecticut State Police fire unit is investigating the cause of the blaze, which displaced at least 13 residents on Christmas night.

Januszewski said that his department tried very hard to save Wirtz, but they could not. So now they are trying to deal with his death.

Other departments are helping North Haven firefighters by writing messages of support on social media and offering to help with responding to incidents throughout Monday. This will give the North Haven firefighters some time to grieve.

Wirtz's death will be felt deeply among those who knew him personally and those whose lives were touched by his service over his two decades as a firefighter in North Haven Fire Department.

This tragedy reminds us how dangerous it can be for those who serve our communities daily, putting their own safety on the line without hesitation or questioning to protect others in need or danger.

Our hearts go out to Matthias Wirtz's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time, and we honor his memory for his years of selfless service, helping others during times of crisis and emergencies.