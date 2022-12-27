Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot wounds

Photo by Photo by Breanna Klemm on Unsplash

BALTIMORE, MD. - Baltimore Police are investigating the homicide of 22-year-old Darius Brockington after a body was found in the 2200 block of Falls Road on Monday afternoon. The Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that he suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

This marks the fourth homicide victim in Baltimore since Monday morning, adding to 329 homicide investigations for 2022 thus far.

Additionally, 23-year-old Timothy Ellis was found fatally shot in East Baltimore early Monday morning, followed by 24-year-old D'Angelo Rivers, who was stabbed later that day in West Baltimore.

Twenty minutes before police were called to locate Brockington's body, a male victim was also found fatally wounded with multiple gunshot wounds in Southwest Baltimore.

According to neighbors living near the scene where Brockington's body was discovered, they heard gunshots around 11 PM on Sunday. They reported it to the police, but no further action was taken.

It's shocking," one neighbor said. "I can't believe something like this happened so close to us."

Another neighbor expressed concern over the escalating violence in their community and called for more police presence:

We need more patrols and increased security measures if we want our streets to be safe for families again."

The City Council released a statement regarding these recent homicides:

We are deeply saddened by the news of these tragic deaths and we offer our heartfelt condolences to all those affected. We are working closely with local law enforcement and community partners to address this grim trend of violence and find innovative solutions to reduce gun crime across Baltimore City."

The Mayor said that there would be more police officers in places with a lot of fighting. They will also try to stop people from getting guns illegally. There will be programs to help with this too.

Anyone with information about Brockington's death is asked to contact the police at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

This ongoing investigation is yet another reminder of how much work is left to do to live peacefully without fear of gun violence in our neighborhoods and city streets.